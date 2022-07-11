Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why DigitalOcean Stock Sank on Monday

By Danny Vena - Jul 11, 2022 at 3:09PM

Key Points

  • DigitalOcean stock was downgraded to sell by an analyst.
  • The company's pricing model and the potential for a slowdown in software spending were cited as concerns.
  • DigitalOcean continues to check many boxes in the buy column.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

A bearish analyst's note sent the cloud-computing stock plunging.

What happened

Shares of DigitalOcean (DOCN -15.75%) slumped on Monday, falling as much as 15.3%. As of 2:11 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 14.1%.

The catalyst that sent the cloud-computing stock lower was negative analyst commentary that painted a pretty bearish picture.

So what

Morgan Stanley analyst Josh Baer downgraded DigitalOcean to underweight (sell) from equal weight (hold), while simultaneously lowering the stock's price target to $45, down from $61, according to The Fly. For context, the adjusted price target was below DigitalOcean's closing price of $46.30 on Friday.

Baer cited the growing risk of a slowdown in software spending, which could be more pronounced for DigitalOcean due to the company's exposure to small businesses and start-ups, individual developers, and technology companies -- especially those in Asia and Europe.

As the potential for recession looms, companies are beginning to rein in spending, and smaller businesses likely have the least financial flexibility. As economic risks mount, the analyst suggests caution regarding DigitalOcean, particularly in light of its consumption-based pricing model.

Now what

While the analyst's view is certainly valid, a quick look at DigitalOcean's performance suggests that the long-term story remains intact. In 2021, revenue growth of 35% accelerated from 25% in the prior year. At the same time, the average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 25%, and the company's net dollar retention rate -- which measures additional spending by existing customers -- hit 113%. 

Those trends continued into the first quarter of 2022 as revenue grew 36% year over year, ARPU climbed 28%, and DigitalOcean's net dollar retention rate accelerated to 117%. While the company isn't yet profitable, it is generating positive free cash flow, which shows its losses are the result of non-cash items, including depreciation.

The natural ebbs and flows of the economy notwithstanding, management is still forecasting revenue growth of 32% at the midpoint of its guidance this year. Furthermore, DigitalOcean's total addressable market is expected to double over the coming three years, giving the company a large and growing opportunity.

This all suggests that for those investors firmly grounded in the long term, DigitalOcean continues to check many boxes in the "buy" column.

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
DOCN
$39.01 (-15.75%) $-7.29
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
MS
$75.64 (-1.42%) $-1.09

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Amzn cloud market share
Down 65%, Is This Cloud Provider a Screaming Buy?
 cloud computing May 2022
2 Reasons to Buy DigitalOcean Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell
 WorkerCountsMoney
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
 A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
Tech Rebound: 2 Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
 Investor 61
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy in a Heartbeat Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
330%
 
S&P 500 Returns
114%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/11/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Inflation is Everywhere, But Some Grocery Items Are Getting Hit Worse Than Others
0x0-Charging_01
Why Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid Stocks All Tanked Today
happy-senior-couple-outside
Here Are the Average 401(k) Plan Balances by Income: How Do You Compare?
googl stock
Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Before the Split?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services