Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Market Recovers

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Jul 14, 2022 at 5:25AM

Key Points

  • Interest rates are on the rise, which is good for banks.
  • Recession fears are high, which has investors leery of bank stocks.
  • Canadian banks, like Toronto-Dominion and Bank of Montreal, have proven resilient to recessions.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

U.S. investors may not know much about Canada's banking system, but if history is any guide, Canadian banks are a relatively safe choice.

Banks are an indispensable piece of your economic life, offering consumers the ability to save money, pay bills, and take on debt. It's that indispensability that makes bank stocks a popular choice for value investors.

Not all bank stocks are created equal, however, so you need to go in with your eyes open to the risks. Still, some banks look incredibly well-prepared for an economic downturn right now and offer generous dividend yields. If you are a value investor looking for bank stocks to consider during this market (and macroeconomic) downturn, you might want to consider Canadian banks Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD -0.84%) and Bank of Montreal (BMO -1.31%).

Conservative by design

Canada's banking system is subject to pretty strict oversight. The government has effectively enshrined a small group of big banks as the industry stalwarts through regulations that limit acquisitions and doing so has made it more difficult for upstarts to compete. That means Canadian banking giants like TD Bank and Bank of Montreal are not going to offer investors huge growth potential (though both have exposure to other markets, like the United States, which provides some avenues for growth). However, if your goal is reliable passive income, they are standout options.

The proof of this comes from the Great Recession, which occurred between 2007 and 2009. During this deep financial-led downturn, many U.S. banks ended up cutting their dividends. Neither TD Bank nor Bank of Montreal cut their shareholder disbursements. Both pay their dividends in Canadian dollars, so the actual value U.S. investors receive fluctuates with exchange rates. And U.S. investors will also have to pay Canadian taxes on the dividends, though those costs can be clawed back come tax time. Still, this dividend consistency is really about the strength of their businesses, which proved they could hold up even during the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression.

Essentially, if you want to include some finance exposure in your diversified portfolio, Canadian banks should probably be on your list. And specifically, TD Bank and Bank of Montreal are good options right now.

Prepared for the storm

What's interesting today is that the market isn't quite sure what's going to happen to banks. On the one hand, rising interest rates are good news because they will allow banks to charge more for loans. On the other hand, there's a very real concern that rising rates will tip the economy into a recession, which will reduce demand for key bank services, like loans, and likely lead to an increase in default rates. That would be bad for banks. With TD Bank and Bank of Montreal stocks down around 20% or more from their early year highs, it appears that investors are erring on the side of caution right now.

TD Chart.

TD data by YCharts.

That could be an opportunity for long-term investors to buy in at a discounted price. Aside from long histories of supporting their dividends, both banks also happen to have extremely conservative industry positions right now. That's summed up in their Tier 1 ratios, which, to simplify, provide an indication of how prepared a bank is for a financial downturn. Higher numbers are better here, with these two banks at the high side of the industry. Bank of Montreal's Tier 1 ratio is 16%, with TD Bank at 14.7%.

TD Bank pegs its Tier 1 ratio as the second-highest in North America, which means that Bank of Montreal is No. 1. In other words, these two banks are probably the best prepared to deal with an economic downturn if one should occur. Meanwhile, TD Bank offers a generous dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank of Montreal's yield is a bit higher at 4.4%. That compares very favorably to the S&P 500 index, which, despite a major pullback, still yields a miserly 1.4% or so, and the SPDR S&P Bank Index ETF, which yields 2.1%.

For the long term

If you can look past the near-term risks and see the long-term strength built into leading Canadian banks TD Bank and Bank of Montreal, then now could be a good time for you to pick up some shares. Although there could be more uncertainty in the market over the near term, history suggests that these two fiscally conservative banks will survive just fine and, most importantly, keep rewarding investors with reliable dividends right through the turbulence. 

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Quote
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
TD
$61.56 (-0.84%) $0.52
Bank of Montreal Stock Quote
Bank of Montreal
BMO
$94.92 (-1.31%) $-1.26

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_04_25 A bank teller providing service to a customer with a line behind them _GettyImages-86803709
3 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
 20_05_13 A man sitting in front of blocks spelling GDP _GettyImages-1190420937
Even Though It's Down 15%, I'm Not Selling Toronto-Dominion Bank
 22_04_25 Two people comparing charts with a calculator and computer on a table _GettyImages-1212963371
Better Buy: Bank of America vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank
 22_04_25 A bank teller providing service to a customer with a line behind them _GettyImages-86803709
Better Buy: Wells Fargo vs. Toronto-Dominion Bank
 21_05_25 A sign with the word DIVIDENDS next to a money roll _GettyImages-186201544
Got $500? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
315%
 
S&P 500 Returns
112%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Buy Sell Stock Market Rolling Dice Getty
Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, or Shopify?
Person making a purchase on their phone
1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Instead of GameStop
Man in specs holding a phone and looking at a chart on a laptop
Where Will Nvidia Be in 10 Years?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services