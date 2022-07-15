Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Unity Software Is Getting ironSource for an Absolute Steal

By Nicholas Rossolillo - Jul 15, 2022 at 7:27AM

Key Points

  • Unity is acquiring app monetization company ironSource in an all-stock deal.
  • The purchase looks like it will unlock lots of value for shareholders in the next two years.
  • The market isn't convinced, but Unity looks like a great value right now.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Besides combining with a top competitor, Unity is making a timely buy.

3D content creator platform Unity Software (U -0.95%) made a splash when it announced it was acquiring app monetization company ironSource (IS 0.00%) in an all-stock deal. Unity is getting its hands on a top peer in the application management space, one that could help it with issues in its own app monetization offering. And though the price offered is a big premium over where ironSource was trading before the deal was announced, the final consideration looks like a fantastic long-term value. I believe Unity is a fantastic buy right now.

The trick with valuing a company when paying with stock

Unity's offer to ironSource was worth $4.4 billion at the time of the deal's announcement. However, because the buyout dictates each share of ironSource be exchanged for 0.1089 shares of Unity, the actual value of this acquisition will vary from minute to minute based on Unity stock's price. 

Basically, because Unity stock tanked after the merger was revealed, the deal value immediately dropped from $4.4 billion to $4.1 billion -- based on the 1.15 billion shares outstanding ironSource anticipated having in the second quarter and a Unity stock price of $33. (To calculate the deal value, multiply Unity's current share price by 0.1089, then multiply again by 1.15 billion.)  

Either way, the purchase is a nice little bump for ironSource shareholders given the app business was valued at an all-time low as a public company of under $2.4 billion. However, not long after the IPO (via SPAC merger) over the summer of 2021, ironSource briefly fetched an overoptimistic valuation of over $12 billion. Ouch.

A fantastic opportunistic buy

And this is why Unity patching together a deal to buy ironSource now makes so much sense. IronSource is a top tool for app developers looking to monetize their work with ads, an area that Unity has run into trouble with as of late. Because of bad data and issues with an audience pinpointer tool, Unity Monetization hit a snag which led to the company downgrading overall revenue growth for 2022. Plugging ironSource into the mix should help accelerate Unity Monetization's recovery and create a top spot for developers looking to place ads in their apps.  

More importantly, though, ironSource is growing and profitable. Management had said it expected at least 36% revenue growth this year to a range from $750 million to $780 million, and a very healthy adjusted EBITDA profit margin of at least 29%. Thus, a cash deal likely would not have been agreeable to ironSource shareholders. By paying in stock, Unity gives ironSource investors the opportunity to participate in the upside of the newly combined entity.  

By contrast, Unity's forecast for 2022 is revenue growth of 22% to 28%, and it isn't expected to reach adjusted profitability until next year. Adding in ironSource will immediately accelerate Unity's efforts to generate profitable revenue growth -- a particularly important effort given the market is punishing companies that don't report positive earnings right now. Unity thinks the combined businesses will generate $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024.  

Based on a combined market cap of just over $13 billion ($9.7 billion for Unity and $3.5 billion for ironSource) and a new share repurchase plan up to $2.5 billion once the merger is complete, Unity trades for an incredible long-term value if it can generate a profit within the next two years like management anticipates. Many investors were unhappy with the all-stock deal because it means dilution of their ownership stake, but I'm in Unity Software stock accumulation mode right now.

Nicholas Rossolillo and his clients have positions in Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Unity Software Inc. Stock Quote
Unity Software Inc.
U
$32.51 (-0.95%) $0.31
ironSource Ltd. Stock Quote
ironSource Ltd.
IS
$3.28 (0.00%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Video_Game_Developer_Wearing_VR_Goggles_GettyImages-1041547496
Is Unity Stock a Buy After Dropping 80%?
 business coworkers fist bump each other happy celebrate
Can Unity Fast-Track Its Recovery With This 1 Surprising Move?
 unit ironsource
Down 83%, Is Unity Software a Buy?
 ChildStudiesInMetaverse
2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul
 Jose Najarro (21)
My Thoughts: Did Unity Overpay for ironSource?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
313%
 
S&P 500 Returns
111%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/15/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A smiling person playing a game with a virtual reality headset on
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Work From Home Laptop Businesswoman Wheelchair Coffee Getty
3 Stocks Warren Buffett Piled Into as the Nasdaq Plunged During the Second Quarter
Stock Market Ticker Symbol Digital Quote Board NYSE SP 500 Nasdaq Getty
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Doctor giving vaccine to patient
Novavax's Vaccine Won U.S. Authorization: 5 Reasons Why Its Stock Still Crashed

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services