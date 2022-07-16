Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Could Adobe Win With the Metaverse?

By Toby Bordelon - Jul 16, 2022 at 9:00AM

Major partnerships have led to budding success in this space.

Adobe's (ADBE 1.85%) second-quarter earnings report was very strong, especially in one segment that may come as a surprise. In this clip from "3 Minute Stock Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 6, Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon highlights the software company's trending revenues from its metaverse and e-signature businesses.

Toby Bordelon: This is their three main segments here. The three main divisions. They've got Adobe Creative Cloud, which is things like Photoshop, Document Cloud, Acrobat, and e-signature business there. Experience Cloud, which is things like marketing and analytics. They'll give you numbers on each one of these, but they also will lump Creative Cloud and Document Cloud together in the media segment as well. They report all their results.

But if you break this down, you see that it's a solid quarter all around in all three segments. Creative Cloud, $2.6 billion in revenue, that's up 12%, which we see continued updates, improvements as always. They say they're seeing increased demand from metaverse content and seeing some success with partnerships with companies like Unity (U 3.69%), Mattel (MAT -0.32%), Meta Platforms (META 4.21%). That's good. This new trend we're seeing, everyone likes the metaverse. Bleeding into Adobe a little bit on some of that backend support with their Creative Cloud stuff.

Then we've got Document Cloud. This is really solid here. Revenue up 27% to $595 million. The smallest of the three parts but the fastest growing and you wonder if maybe they're going to surpass DocuSign (DOCU 5.31%) as the market leader. Some of the struggles DocuSign is having gives them an opportunity here. Monthly average users are over 50 million. That was a double year over year, and they're seeing some very strong demand for their sign business there. Good news there.

Experience Cloud doing well too, that revenue was up 17% to $1.1 billion. Almost all of that is subscription. A nice steady business there and they're continuing to grow their customer base with some major companies there you can see at the bottom, companies like McDonald's (MCD 0.95%), Humana (HUM 3.16%), BMW (BMWYY 3.62%), there's some good customers there and continue to improve increasing the analytic services. This is a really solid company, it's well-run, the growth rates are pretty high. A lot to like here, I think. I like where they're going.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Toby Bordelon has positions in McDonald's and Unity Software Inc. and has the following options: long January 2024 $62.50 calls on DocuSign, short January 2024 $62.50 puts on DocuSign, and short September 2022 $75 calls on DocuSign. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc., DocuSign, Meta Platforms, Inc., and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool recommends BMW and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc., long January 2024 $60 calls on DocuSign, and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

