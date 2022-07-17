Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

By Daniel Foelber, Scott Levine, and Lee Samaha - Jul 17, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • Emerson Electric is more than just upstream oil and gas. 
  • Caterpillar stock's recent sell-off is a buying opportunity.
  • ExxonMobil is an oil and gas stalwart that offers an attractive high-yield dividend.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

During periods of heightened stock market volatility, it can be hard to stop thinking about your portfolio. One tried-and-true method of taking the pressure off your investments this summer is finding quality businesses that use the strength of their earnings growth to support dividend raises year after year.

Dividend Aristocrats are an elite tier of S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Emerson Electric (EMR 2.48%), Caterpillar (CAT 2.02%), and ExxonMobil (XOM 1.68%) stand out as three great buys now. Here's why.

Two workers operating on a transmission line.

Image source: Getty Images.

A Dividend Aristocrat with plenty of long-term growth potential 

Lee Samaha (Emerson Electric): Rightly or wrongly, some companies get labeled in specific ways. In the case of Emerson Electric, it's sometimes "that industrial company whose prospects are tied to the energy markets." In a sense, that's understandable; after all, Emerson's automation solutions (products, services, and software) for heavy industries process automation (the processing of raw materials) have significant exposure to energy spending. That said, only around 11% of the company's overall sales go to the upstream oil and gas market, and CEO Lal Karsanbhai is looking to sell its "commoditized upstream oil and gas businesses." 

It's an interesting approach because it makes Emerson a near-term beneficiary of relatively higher oil prices. But, at the same time, if Karsanbhai successfully divests Emerson's upstream oil and gas businesses, the company will be without the long-term risk of exposure to an industry facing a significant threat from the growth of renewables. 

Furthermore, Emerson also sells into a host of other heavy industries (chemicals, power, refining, etc.) and has significant climate technologies (products and services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company customers) and tools and home products businesses

There's a lot to like about Emerson, and it's more than just oil and gas.

Caterpillar continues to emerge from downturns as a stronger company

Daniel Foelber (Caterpillar): Caterpillar stock went from one of the best performers in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a market-performing stock after falling over 15% in one month. Part of the sell-off was likely due to a couple of analyst downgrades. However, the bigger story is that a prolonged recession could lead to less demand for the industries that Caterpillar serves -- namely construction, energy, rail and marine transportation, agriculture, and mining. Caterpillar's customers may be less inclined to buy or finance new equipment if the economy isn't growing quickly. This relationship was displayed in Caterpillar's Q1 results when the company reported strong revenue growth but weak margins due to inflation and rising input costs.

However, Caterpillar continues to prove that its business is far more efficient than in years past. For example, Caterpillar generated record net income in 2021 despite earning revenue far below its record year. That record net income paired with a lower stock price is the main reason why Caterpillar stock has just a 14.6 price-to-earnings ratio.

If the economy is in for a recession, then Caterpillar's results will likely falter, and its valuation won't look as cheap. However, the investment thesis for owning Caterpillar over the long term isn't centered around timing the market cycle. Rather, it's all about investing in a business that is well positioned to endure downturns, capitalize on uptrends, and pay a growing dividend in the process. With a dividend yield of 2.8%, Caterpillar stock is worth a look down nearly 30% from its high.

Fuel your fire for passive income with this oil supermajor

Scott Levine (ExxonMobil): Whether it's the fear of refueling your gas-guzzling Family Truckster before the next road trip or simply the thought of gassing up for your daily commute, high energy prices have drivers cringing every time they see their fuel gauges falling. Investors, however, have an opportunity to mitigate some of that pain at the pump this summer by picking up shares of one of the most alluring oil dividend stocks, ExxonMobil, which currently offers a forward dividend yield of 4.1%.

Consistent with the rise in energy prices, shares of ExxonMobil have risen 41% since the start of 2022, while the price of West Texas Intermediate -- the U.S. oil benchmark -- has risen about 35%. Despite the rise in ExxonMobil's stock price, shares are still attractively valued, trading at 14.3 times earnings. For context, ExxonMobil's five-year average P/E is 21.2 and the S&P 500's earnings multiple is 19.7.

People may be most familiar with the company's downstream business -- which includes ExxonMobil's fueling stations -- but it's the company's upstream business that has recently warranted attention. Working to optimize its portfolio by shedding high-cost assets, ExxonMobil recently closed on the $750 million sale of Barnett Shale assets. The transaction is part of the company's larger initiative, announced in January, to streamline its businesses. According to ExxonMobil, the restructuring will result in the company saving $6 billion by 2023 compared to 2019.

While high energy prices are presently benefiting the company's finances, income investors should place greater emphasis on ExxonMobil's long-standing commitment to rewarding shareholders. The company has logged 39 years of consecutive dividend raises -- a period during which it has increased its distribution at an average annual rate of 6%.

Daniel Foelber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Emerson Electric Co. Stock Quote
Emerson Electric Co.
EMR
$79.60 (2.48%) $1.93
Caterpillar Inc. Stock Quote
Caterpillar Inc.
CAT
$173.38 (2.02%) $3.44
Exxon Mobil Corporation Stock Quote
Exxon Mobil Corporation
XOM
$84.54 (1.68%) $1.40

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

offshore oil rig
Long Term, Short Term, This Dividend Aristocrat Is a Winner
 GettyImages-1210679805
$120 Oil: 3 Dividend Stocks That Still Look Cheap
 GettyImages-1320248305
3 Top Dividend Kings That Can Outlast the Nasdaq Bear Market
 Process automation stock to buy, automation stock, investment
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
 Process automation stock to buy, automation stock, investment
Why Emerson Electric Shares Rose 16% in 2021

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
325%
 
S&P 500 Returns
113%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/17/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Two people with stunned expressions looking at laptop
Here's the Ugly Secret About the Huge Social Security Increase on the Way
Contemplating a New Stock
3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 29% and 36% to Buy On the Dip
Bank Manager Clients Deal Investment Management Branch Getty
3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services