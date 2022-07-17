Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Is Microsoft Poised To Thrive in a Remote Work Future?

By Toby Bordelon - Jul 17, 2022 at 5:15AM

The answer lies with the company's products and services.

In this video clip from "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on July 1, Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon discusses how Microsoft (MSFT 1.04%) seems well positioned to handle its labor force working remotely if that becomes the norm going forward.

Toby Bordelon: I think it's a great company. I think it's one of those companies that you can give a couple who I think are poised to do well regardless of how work evolves. Like you say, whether you're working in the office, whether you are working at your home, odds are you're engaged in a Microsoft product in some way or a Microsoft service in some way. That's another way you can play this trend of this theme. Look, you can say to yourself, I don't know how that's going to play out. What are the companies that are going to do well regardless, that have their hands in a bunch of different services and tools that are going to be used no matter where people are working from? 

Toby Bordelon has positions in Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

