Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Got $5,000? 3 Top Pipeline Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Jul 22, 2022 at 6:14AM

Key Points

  • Enterprise Products Partners yields 7.7%, has a long history of regular annual distribution increases, and has been focusing on natural gas.
  • Kinder Morgan has a 6.6% yield, had an important business reset in 2016, and is focused on natural gas.
  • Enbridge has a 6.5% yield, a long history of regular dividend increases, and a diversified business that's expanding into clean energy.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

"Slow and boring" is the name of the game in the midstream pipeline space. These three giants lead the industry and pay big dividends.

Pipelines help move energy from where it is drilled to where it is used, with most players in the niche charging fees for using their assets. It is not an exciting business, but it is a reliable one that sidesteps the material ups and downs that energy production companies experience on the top and bottom lines.

And pipelines have historically offered investors big yields. If you are an income-focused investor with $5,000 in your pocket, you might want to look at Enterprise Products Partners (EPD 0.51%), Kinder Morgan (KMI 1.96%), and Enbridge (ENB -0.28%).

Enterprise Products Partners: Slow and steady wins the race

Master limited partnership (MLP) Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, sporting a market cap of roughly $50 billion. It also happens to have a very generous 7.7% yield. The distribution, meanwhile, has been increased annually for 24 consecutive years, if you include the hike just made in 2022. The dividend has historically grown in the low single digits, but with a high yield and a distribution streak like the one this MLP has achieved, most dividend investors probably won't mind.

Enterprise has material operations in the oil and refined products (around 35% of gross operating margin), but nearly two-thirds of its business is tied to natural gas. Natural gas, viewed as a transition fuel, has gained a material share of the energy sector as countries move away from dirtier power options like coal and oil.

As that shift continues, Enterprise appears well positioned to benefit, noting that it has $4.6 billion of capital investment projects under construction and planned to be in service over the next few years, a good portion of which are natural gas-focused.

Kinder Morgan: Regaining investor trust

Kinder Morgan is similar to Enterprise in many ways, with a $38 billion market and a generous 6.6% dividend yield. Like Enterprise, Kinder Morgan has been increasing its focus on natural gas, which makes up nearly two-thirds of its business. One of the biggest differences, however, is on the dividend front.

In 2016 Kinder Morgan cut its dividend after having told investors to expect a dividend increase of as much as 10%. The cut was the right move for the company, which had to choose between investing in the business or paying the dividend. However, the cut was still a significant blow to investors looking to live off the dividends Kinder Morgan paid. More conservative types might want to look elsewhere for this reason alone. 

Since that point, the company has regularly increased the dividend, focusing on dividend safety over dividend growth. For long-term investors who are a bit more aggressive, the reset in 2016 seems to have put the company on a much sounder financial footing, noting that its debt-to-earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) level has fallen from around 9 times when it cut the dividend to a far more reasonable 5.6 times today. Far from perfect, Kinder Morgan is still worth a look.

Enbridge: Shifting slowly toward clean energy

Canada's Enbridge, an $80 billion midstream giant, has materially more exposure to oil than either of the other two names here, with oil pipes at roughly 58% of its business. That said, natural gas pipelines make up 26% and a natural gas utility operation 12% of the business. It offers a hefty 6.5% yield and is generating around $2 billion more in cash flow than it can invest. Right now, it is buying back stock, but that money could easily be pushed to fund acquisitions, internal investment, or higher dividend payments.

The real differentiator here, however, is the 4% of the company dedicated to clean energy, including things like solar and wind farms. This is no side business -- roughly a third of Enbridge's current capital investment plan is dedicated to the space. A trio of large offshore wind projects in Europe are expected to come online over the next few years.

So investors get a big yield from a pipeline company that's actively using the reliable cash it generates to expand directly into clean energy. That's not a bad option at all for those looking for a diversified long-term holding. And, in case you were wondering, Enbridge has increased its dividend annually for 27 consecutive years.

Plenty of choices

If you are a dividend investor with some cash burning a hole in your pocket, don't fear, the pipeline sector has something for you. Enterprise is an MLP with a slow and boring business model that has proven itself over time. Even the most conservative types will likely find it appealing. Kinder Morgan is a bit more of a wild card, given the dividend cut in 2016. But, for more forgiving types, it has reduced leverage and has returned to dividend growth. Meanwhile, Enbridge offers a high yield and a clear path for including clean energy in the mix, all backed by reliable pipelines.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Enbridge. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Enbridge and Kinder Morgan. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Stock Quote
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
EPD
$25.71 (0.51%) $0.13
Enbridge Inc. Stock Quote
Enbridge Inc.
ENB
$42.96 (-0.28%) $0.12
Kinder Morgan, Inc. Stock Quote
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
KMI
$17.66 (1.96%) $0.34

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_06_14 A person in protective gear welding an energy pipeline _GettyImages-1130949180
2 Safe Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
 A looping pipeline with the sun setting in the background.
Why Units of Enterprise Products Partners Soared More Than 10% in the First Half of 2022
 A hand holding $100 bills.
This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues Shoveling More Cash to Investors
 22_06_14 A person in protective gear welding an energy pipeline _GettyImages-1130949180
The Best Energy Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
 A worker repairing an oil pipeline.
This Energy Stock Is a Must-Own for Any Dividend Investor

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Silver Bar Ingot Precious Metal Mining Getty
5 Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
22_02_01 A person holding a stack of mail in front of their face _GettyImages-172799887
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 3 Stocks
A-Retiree-Smiles
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Hold for Retirement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services