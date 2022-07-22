Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why China Evergrande Stock Tanked on Friday

By Dave Kovaleski - Jul 22, 2022 at 5:54PM

Key Points

  • China Evergrande Group is one of the largest property developers in China.
  • An internal investigation into the handling of funds led to the departure of two top executives.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The CEO and CFO of the embattled property developer both resigned.

What Happened

Shares of China Evergrande Group (EGRN.F -10.93%) had a wild ride on Friday. The penny stock soared in the morning and was up by 27% at 1:02 p.m. ET to nearly $0.16. Then it fell precipitously in the afternoon, and by the closing bell, it was back down to $0.11 per share -- down 10.93% for the day.

The catalyst was the resignation of its CEO and chief financial officer amid an internal investigation.

So what

China Evergrande Group is one of the largest property developers in China, and it has amassed a huge quantity of debt, which is becoming more problematic due to that country's struggling real estate market. 

The company was investigating how some $2 billion of its deposits from its property services unit had been used as security for third parties to obtain bank loans, according to Bloomberg. Some of those borrowers did not repay those loans, and the banks had seized the funds that had been used as collateral, leaving the property services unit's cash holdings severely depleted.

As a result, the board requested that CEO Xia Haijun and CFO Pan Darong resign for their involvement in the scheme, which they did. The market initially reacted positively, but a sell-off kicked in late in the day. 

Now what

Shawn Sui, an executive director with the company, has been named the new CEO.

According to Bloomberg, Sui said China Evergrande Group is working with multiple creditors on debt restructuring and is seeking a "law-compliant" solution to the seized funds issues. Meanwhile, the outlook for China's real estate market is not any better in the near term.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

China Evergrande Group Stock Quote
China Evergrande Group
EGRN.F
$0.11 (-10.93%) $0.01

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Evergrande China property crisis liquidity crunch bad debt
Why Shares in Evergrande Swung Violently Today
 china 1
Why Evergrande Shares Initially Soared Today
 China real estate buildings
Why Shares in Evergrande Were Suspended Today
 Man examines a stock chart superimposed on a Chinese flag.
Why China Evergrande Group Stock Popped 16% Today
 Red map of China with a rising green stock arrow superimposed
Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
data analysis analytics woman tech software STEM
5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services