Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why This 1 Move by Netflix Could Backfire

By Tom Wilton - Jul 22, 2022 at 5:40AM

Key Points

  • Netflix is trying to define account “households.”
  • Some of the methods it will use are notoriously unreliable.
  • Enterprising viewers might still circumvent Netflix’s strategy

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company hopes it has a good enough plan to get people to pay.

Following its rough first-quarter earnings report earlier this year, Netflix (NFLX 3.44%) announced a handful of strategies to tackle its declining subscriber numbers. Among those plans was a move to clamp down on account sharing, something that has long been in violation of Netflix's terms of service, but rarely enforced.

The company said it would begin trying out ways to dissuade users from handing out their log-in details to family and friends, or at the very least, to encourage such users to pay for the privilege.

A person sitting on a couch watching Netflix on a TV.

Image source: Getty Images.

Testing, testing, testing

Netflix rolled out a plan earlier this year that charges users a little extra if the company believes accounts are being shared with others. The pilot program was deployed in Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica, and offending subscribers received notices of adjusted pricing because other households were using their log-in.

Many such customers have expressed their confusion, saying they believed a "household" to include all user profiles linked to a single account, even if those individuals didn't live under the same roof.

Netflix has since previewed a new test, set to go live on Aug. 23. It defines "households" as all viewers based at a single address. The pilot will deploy in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Argentina, and the Dominican Republic, and as before, extra fees will be levied if the company deems account log-in details are being shared with users at a secondary location. However, there are some notable holes in the plan, meaning it's possible this strategy could quickly unravel.

Netflix wants to watch your TV

Netflix says it will monitor smart-TV use, flagging additional TV sets that are not at the primary residence. The company notes viewers will have a two-week grace period when it identifies a secondary location, after which it will charge customers extra if they want to stay logged in on the additional device. At first blush, it sounds like a logical plan, but the devil is in the details.

Netflix has published a support page outlining just how it will monitor use to identify smart TVs in other households. The streamer states it will gather "information such as IP addresses, device IDs, and account activity" to help it determine when subscribers are running afoul of the rules. Unfortunately, none of these data collection methods are completely reliable indicators, and at least two aspects can be overcome relatively easily.

An IP address is not equal to a home address

The first issue with Netflix's plan is its reliance on IP addresses. Internet service providers (ISPs) typically assign an IP address for a customer's broadband connection. This string of numbers and periods is dynamic, meaning it can (and does) change frequently, making it effectively useless to connect activity to a single property over a sustained period.

It's important to note IP addresses and related web activity can be linked to a physical location, but because ISPs control that information, it usually involves a warrant or some other judicial order. Netflix is almost certainly never going to seek anything as drastic as that, so it's probably anticipating limited insight from IP addresses. But what about device IDs?

Smart-TV device IDs can be spoofed

Netflix's decision to track IDs for smart TVs makes a lot of sense because such identifiers are tied to a physical device. And of course, unlike a smartphone or laptop, smart TVs by their very nature are usually fixed in one spot -- this alone makes them a better proxy for location than broadband IP addresses. Still, enterprising customers will always find a way.

Device spoofing is a technique that has long existed in the PC world. For the uninitiated, it's a technical process of changing a machine's factory-assigned MAC address, a code that networks use to identify individual machines. And because smart TVs are really just computers with nice displays up front, they can be manipulated in many of the same ways as a laptop or desktop PC.

Admittedly, swapping out a smart TV's MAC address to save a few bucks on a Netflix subscription might sound excessive, but there is precedent. Many who were around in the 1990s will remember the underground trade in so-called "black boxes," illicit TV boxes that let viewers access full cable packages free of charge. In short, if Netflix relies on device IDs to bill customers more, expect there to be plenty of online forums offering workarounds.

Perfect is the enemy of good

The fact Netflix is rolling out this strategy -- with such inherent flaws -- suggests the company knows there's no perfect method for stopping all password-sharing on its platform. But maybe the streamer is fine with that. After all, perhaps the goal is not to find the structure that truly works, but to land on a method that is good enough.

Since the early days of the streaming industry, shared log-ins have almost been treated as a promotional activity by Netflix and its ilk based on the following idea: Sure, lots of people aren't paying, but someday they will.

But with the company's future still uncertain, Netflix knows the time has come to encourage more of its viewers to pay up. These pilot strategies will hopefully provide insight into whether the company has found a "good enough" solution, or whether it'll be searching for a while yet.

Tom Wilton has business dealings with Netflix, but holds no financial position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$223.88 (3.44%) $7.44

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

MFM_20220715
Jamie Dimon Tells It Like It Is as Earnings Season Kicks Off
 currency
Why a Strong U.S. Dollar Is Bad News for Netflix
 Jose Najarro (28)
Netflix Stock: My Top Takeaways From Earnings
 nflx q2
Netflix Is Not Out of the Woods Yet
 Streaming
Is Netflix Stock a Buy After Its Deal With Microsoft?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Physician Doctor Administer Vaccine Flu Patient COVID19 Getty
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A-Retiree-Smiles
3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Hold for Retirement
data processing cables cloud computing
Better FAANG Stock: Alphabet or Amazon?
Couple using a computer.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services