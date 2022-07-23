Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

1 Dividend King to Hold Till You're Blue in the Face

By Justin Pope - Jul 23, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust has a simple but effective business model.
  • Financial discipline has helped management keep its dividend growth streak alive.
  • Investors should continue to do well holding Federal Realty over the long term.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This REIT might rule them all.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT 0.36%) is a special company: Its 54-year dividend growth streak is the longest of any active real estate investment trust.
Dividends are cash expenses, and boosting them annually requires the business to increase its profits constantly. Doing that for more than five decades is no easy feat.
But is this real estate investment trust's (REIT) recipe for success still intact? After all, past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Here is why Federal Realty's dividend could outlast us all.

Living in the first ring

Federal Realty Investment Trust owns and rents out real estate, and as a REIT, it's required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income annually to shareholders as dividends. The REIT business structure allows investors to reap the benefits of owning properties without doing all the work that landlords must.

Getting paid is the first rule of the REIT club: The goal of these businesses is to generate rental income that's not only profitable but reliable. In pursuit of that aim, REITs often specialize in real estate niches, and for Federal Realty, the focus is retail properties. More specifically, it concentrates on large, mixed-used, and open-air shopping centers in what it calls "the first ring" -- suburbs just outside major U.S. cities where incomes and foot traffic are high.

Federal Realty's portfolio includes 104 properties near nine major metro areas. Collectively, these properties support 3,100 commercial tenants and 3,400 residential units.

Dividend royalty

Federal Realty's first ring strategy has allowed it to become a Dividend King, with more than 50 consecutive years of payout hikes, and the 7% compound annual growth rate of that payout is well above historical inflation rates, reflecting true long-term business growth. At today's share prices, investors can get a 4.3% dividend yield too, so the stock offers a nice combination of consistent growth and enough yield for meaningful passive income.

The key business performance metric for a REIT is its funds from operations (FFO) -- essentially, its cash profits. Federal Realty's FFO per share has steadily grown over time, almost always remaining comfortably above the dividend. The only time the company failed to produce enough cash to afford the dividend was early in the COVID-19 pandemic, when many stores temporarily suspended operations.

FRT Dividend Per Share (TTM) Chart

FRT Dividend Per Share (TTM) data by YCharts

Federal Realty can tap its balance sheet if there's ever a need to borrow. The company is levered six times debt to EBITDA, (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) which spurred S&P to reduce the company's credit rating in March. However, the REIT remains investment grade, and S&P maintains a stable outlook and expects leverage to come back down over the next 12 to 24 months.

Does the future look bright?

This is all great, but where is Federal Realty headed from here?

To make that prediction, let's start with a look at its tenant base. The company's most prominent tenants are a diverse collection of high-traffic retailers that people frequent during all but the worst economic conditions -- home improvement retailers, discount clothing sellers, and supermarkets.

Secondly, its largest tenant only accounts for 2.7% of total rental income, so Federal Realty isn't relying too much on any single customer. There's inevitably turnover among lessees, but investors don't need to worry as much because tenants will not likely leave this REIT's quality locations en masse.

Third, there's plenty of room for long-term growth. Right now, the company's properties are situated in just nine major metropolitan areas, and its playbook could be applied to new markets if needed.

From an execution standpoint, management says that the business is doing well. Last quarter, it increased its projection for 2022's FFO growth from a 3% to 7% range to a 5% to 9% range.

Nothing is guaranteed, but Federal Realty's financials remain as clean as ever. The company's long history of enduring economic ups and downs should give investors confidence that it will be able to keep rewarding its shareholders well into the future.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Quote
Federal Realty Investment Trust
FRT
$102.66 (0.36%) $0.37
S&P Global Inc. Stock Quote
S&P Global Inc.
SPGI
$361.94 (0.09%) $0.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A person looking at a visual with the word REIT at the center.
Better Bear Market Buy: Medical Properties Trust vs. Federal Realty
 GettyImages-1327764261
Down 30%, This Dividend King Could Be a Perfect Buy Right Now
 Steadily rising stacks of coins.
Why You Won't Want to Miss This Elite Dividend Stock
 Peopele shopping in a mall.
Why Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Slumped Almost 17% in June
 21_11_29 A person looking at a paycheck in front of a computer _GettyImages-1252881195
Want to Get Richer? 2 REITs to Add to Your Portfolio

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet
A digital rendering of a computer chip being plugged into a circuit board
1 Growth Stock That Could Move the Market in Early August
Young man A person at a laptop_GettyImages-1324654948
3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services