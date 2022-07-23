Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Help Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

By Lawrence Rothman, CFA - Jul 23, 2022 at 10:30AM

Key Points

  • These two companies have raised dividends for decades.
  • Walmart attracts customers in downturns due to ultra-low prices.
  • Procter & Gamble sells everyday basics that consumers want.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

You needn't shy away from dividend-paying stocks even if you think a recession's coming.

A recession can bring a lot of pain to many people. You may lose your job or fear that you will as the economy goes through a rough patch. While a recession on the near horizon isn't inevitable, some economists have become cautious, given the Federal Reserve's aggressive stance on fighting inflation.

Fortunately, you don't have to abandon stocks. These two companies do well even when the economy hits the skids. It's time to uncover their secret formulas.

People pointing to a piggy bank.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Walmart

Walmart (WMT -0.26%) has proven that it can thrive in any market, especially when people grow more cautious about spending money. That's because the retailer, which opened its first discount store six decades ago, has perfected squeezing costs out of the business and passing these savings along to customers.

For instance, its fiscal 2021 adjusted revenue rose by 7.5%. This period, which ended on Jan. 31, 2021, encompassed the start of the pandemic and the challenges that entailed. Last year was strong, too. While revenue, excluding foreign currency translations, rose 1.6%, the figure was impacted by sold businesses since last year. Adjusted operating income grew by nearly 14%.

Walmart generates plenty of free cash flow, including $11.1 billion last year. This allowed it to handily pay $6.2 billion of dividends. The company has a proven ability to not only pay dividends throughout the economic cycle but increase them. Walmart has boosted payments annually since 1974. Most recently, the board of directors announced it would hike April's payment by a penny, to $0.56.

Already a Dividend Aristocrat, it's set to join the even more elite Dividend Kings in a couple of years when it reaches a half-century of higher dividends.

2. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (PG 1.60%) sells items people use in their everyday life, and they generally won't buy less if their personal financial circumstances worsen. These products include shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, laundry detergent, diapers, and paper towels. Better still, Procter & Gamble owns popular, well-established brands such as Head & Shoulders, Gillette, Luvs, and Pampers.

As a testament to the product strength, while many other companies struggled when the pandemic struck, Procter & Gamble's fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 (ended June 30) adjusted revenue increased by 4%. The company continued growing its top-and-bottom lines this year. In the fiscal third quarter (ended March 31), adjusted sales grew by 10% and earnings per share rose by 6%. Procter & Gamble was able to pass along some of its cost increase to customers, with higher prices responsible for 5 percentage points of the sales increase. Increased volume accounted for 3 percentage points and product mix added 2 percentage points.

In the first nine months of this fiscal year, covering the period that ended on March 31, Procter & Gamble generated free cash flow of $10.5 billion. This easily covered the $6.5 billion of dividends.

With the ability to generate steady free cash flow, the company has built an impressive dividend track record. In April, Procter & Gamble raised the quarterly payment by 5% to $0.91, marking 66 straight years of growing dividends.

Consider these recession-proof stocks

Walmart and Procter & Gamble have made a strong commitment to reward shareholders with higher dividends backed by strong free cash flow generation. This includes periods of recessions, stagflation, war, and a global pandemic. That's because their businesses -- low prices in the case of Walmart, and the popular, everyday necessities that Procter & Gamble sells -- lend themselves to consumers continuing to buy their merchandise.

When things aren't going well, it's nice to know that you can rely on these two to continue paying dividends.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Stock Quote
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
WMT
$132.21 (-0.26%) $0.34
The Procter & Gamble Company Stock Quote
The Procter & Gamble Company
PG
$143.02 (1.60%) $2.25

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A mini shopping cart and packages on top of a tablet.
Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target
 GettyImages-1284201314
Why Is Everyone Talking About Walmart Stock?
 shopper is shocked at grocery receipt
These Two Retail Giants Just Might Be Inflation-Proof -- Here's Why
 long term investing growth
3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks
 GettyImages-virtual reality
How Walmart's Grand Metaverse Plan Could Boost Its Stock

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Should Soar in 2023, but Won't Be Anywhere Close to the Largest "Raise" Ever
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services