Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How a Dramatic Drop in IPO Activity Is Affecting Goldman Sachs' Stock

By Courtney Carlsen - Jul 23, 2022 at 7:20AM

Key Points

  • Companies going public through initial public offerings have dropped off 90% from last year.
  • Potential IPO candidates are waiting for more favorable market conditions to go public.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Companies are hesitant to go public in current market conditions.

This has been a year for the history books so far. Inflation is at its highest level in 40 years. Interest rates worldwide are rising at their fastest pace in 30 years. To cap it all off, the S&P 500 index is off to its worst start in 50 years.

In response, many companies are waiting to go public to avoid market volatility, and initial public offerings (IPOs) have fallen dramatically. Investment banks like Goldman Sachs (GS -0.80%) have seen demand for their services dry up. Here's how Goldman's business has been affected.

IPOs went from one extreme to the other

When markets sold off in March 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, central banks and federal governments combined to provide unprecedented economic stimulus. This set off a favorable environment across asset classes that lasted through the end of 2021.

During this time, companies went public rapidly, and IPOs skyrocketed. According to FactSet, over 1,000 companies went public last year, raising $317 billion.  

This year, investors have grown concerned about inflation and rising interest rates. Throw in geopolitical uncertainty, and you have a recipe for volatile markets. Companies are hesitant to go public and prefer to wait until market conditions support higher valuations and investor confidence is high. This year hasn't seen that. As a result, only 92 companies have gone public so far, while raising $9 billion, per FactSet.  

A chart shows IPOs in the U.S. over the last decade.

Image source: FactSet Research Systems.

Here's how Goldman Sachs' earnings are affected

Goldman Sachs provides clients with investment banking services, helping companies complete merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, raise debt, and go public through IPOs. Goldman is one of the best investment banks globally and consistently ranks as one of the top companies in M&A deals and equity-related offerings.  

The company was a big winner last year, and its $59 billion in revenue represented a two-year growth of 62%. Its investment banking more than doubled during this period as well.  

Through six months this year, Goldman's total revenue has fallen 25%, and its net income is down 45%. Its investment banking revenue is down 38%, with the underwriting business being hit the hardest. Equity underwriting, through which it helps companies going public through IPOs, was down 86% from last year. Meanwhile, debt underwriting, how it helps companies raise money through debt, was down 34%.  

People have a discussion in an office setting.

Image source: Getty Images.

What to expect

Investment banking is a highly cyclical business, vulnerable to economic conditions, and is a big reason these companies trade at a lower multiple. Goldman Sachs currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.2, its cheapest valuation in years. Investment banks will likely see headwinds in the near term as long as market volatility persists and companies continue waiting for the right moment to go public.

Once the skies clear, Goldman Sachs could be in a solid position. According to chief financial officer Denis Coleman, the investment banking backlog is down from its peak last year but is still higher than at any point in 2021 -- a good sign that the firm could bounce back in a big way once conditions improve.  

Courtney Carlsen has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends FactSet Research Systems and Goldman Sachs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Stock Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
GS
$323.93 (-0.80%) $-2.61

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person at kitchen table looking at laptop.
1 Green Flag for Goldman Sachs in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 bank 2022
Why Goldman Sachs Could Be the Best Bank Stock to Buy Now
 Generic upward stock move Getty
Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Are Rising Today
 colleagues shake hands while in a meeting in a boardroom getty 2022
Why Shares of Goldman Sachs Fell 22.4% in the First Half of This Year
 Person stocks 4
This Dividend Beast Trades at Less Than 8 Times Earnings

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
361%
 
S&P 500 Returns
118%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/23/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Senior Citizen Couple Laptop Finances Social Security Retirement Getty
Social Security Checks Should Soar in 2023, but Won't Be Anywhere Close to the Largest "Raise" Ever
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A blue Tesla car driving on an open road
Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Alphabet

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services