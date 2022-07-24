Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's Exactly How to Optimize for the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

By Christy Bieber - Jul 24, 2022 at 6:30AM

Key Points

  • Social Security pays a maximum benefit of $4,194 per month in 2022.
  • This benefit is significantly higher than the average payout and it is hard to earn.
  • Working a long time and earning a high income will be crucial to max out your benefits.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

There are a few key steps to take to get such a big monthly benefit.

Your Social Security benefits are based on your average wages, but there's a maximum amount of money each year that counts in this calculation. That means there's a maximum monthly Social Security benefit paid out. In 2022, that maximum is $4,194 per month. 

This is a huge benefit, especially considering the average retiree receives just $1,661 per month. If you want to try to optimize so you get it, there are a few steps you'll have to take -- and all of them will be a challenge. Here's what they are. 

Two people sitting on a couch while looking at receipts and an open laptop on a coffee table.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Earn a substantial amount of money 

If you want a chance at the $4,194 maximum monthly Social Security benefit, earning a lot of money is the single most important thing you must do. Specifically, you must earn at least the maximum income that counts in the Social Security benefits formula. 

Remember, as mentioned above, benefits are based on average wages up to a certain income level. That max income level is why there's a cap on the total benefits paid out each month. In 2022, income subject to Social Security tax is capped at $147,000. It doesn't matter how much more you earn than that amount. You only pay Social Security taxes on wages up to that level. And anything you earn above it won't count when the average wage your benefits are based on is calculated. 

The amount of income that counts in the benefits formula changes over time. But it's always going to be the equivalent of that amount after adjusting for wage growth. So if you want to optimize for the $4,194 monthly benefit, that's the minimum you would need to earn every year.

2. Keep working for no less than 35 years

When the Social Security Administration determines your average wages, it does so by considering the 35 years your earnings were the highest.

That means you need at least a 35-year history of earning the maximum taxable income. If you have just 34 years when you earned the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $147,000, you would fall short of the maximum benefit.

If you manage to earn the requisite amount every year that you work, you can stop at 35 years and be on track to get the max benefit. But if you have some lower-earning years, you'll have to stay on the job for longer to get the $4,194 maximum monthly Social Security check. Working that extra time can push out years when you fell short. 

3. Plan for a delayed Social Security claim

Finally, the last step is to make sure you can claim Social Security at 70 for the first time, rather than at a younger age -- despite the fact benefits first become available at age 62. Waiting is necessary because if you claim any time before 70, your benefit will be smaller than it could be. 

The reason your benefit maxes out at 70 is because Social Security has a system of early filing penalties and delayed retirement credits. These apply to try to equalize out lifetime income received by early filers and late filers. Your benefit grows each year until age 70, so the max benefit is available only to those who wait until they can't increase it any more. 

Ultimately, earning the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $147,000 for 35 years and waiting to get Social Security until 70 is going to be difficult. It's doable, but you'll have to hustle to increase your income early on and save plenty of money to support yourself if you don't end up being able to work until 70.

While you can set this goal, you should also save enough to ensure you're comfortable even if your Social Security benefit ends up being much smaller than $4,194 per month.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Couple looking at computer together
4 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks
 retired couple looking at financial paperwork
Get More of the Social Security You Deserve With These 3 Strategies
 investor sitting at a desk
How I'd Invest $50,000 for Retirement, if I Had to Start From Scratch
 GettyImages-1251718429
I Wouldn't Touch Individual Small-Cap Stocks With a 10-Foot Pole Right Now
 Older man relaxing A smiling person on a couch holding a tablet_GettyImages-882987668
This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Two people giving high five
Forget Dividend Stocks: Here's an Even Better Way to Make Passive Income
Older man relaxing A smiling person on a couch holding a tablet_GettyImages-882987668
This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem
GettyImages-157559643 (1)
3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
Two people sitting on a couch and looking at a paper.
Don't Just Rely on Social Security: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services