Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Stock Took a Serious Nosedive, But I Don't Dare Sell It

By Marc Rapport - Jul 24, 2022 at 8:05AM

Key Points

  • Digital Realty operates a network of about 300 data centers on six continents, serving about 4,300 customers.
  • This data center REIT is rapidly expanding worldwide despite competitive concerns and a tough environment for tech stocks.
  • The REIT has raised its dividends for 17 straight years, along with its funds from operations (FFO), another key performance metric.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Digital Realty is down -- but the stock is far, far from out.

Digital Realty (DLR 1.85%) stock has dropped about 30% from the all-time high that it hit in late December. My own investment in it has been off about 18% since I bought it, but I have no plans to sell. Certainly not now.

My reasons are threefold. First, this is global data center operator is a great company in a great business, and its stock is likely to recover along with the general economy whenever that time comes. Second, its recent woes are shared by the sectors it serves, and not tied specifically to anything at Digital Realty itself. And third, this real estate investment trust (REIT) has a long record of dividend growth and has the financial wherewithal to keep it up.

A critical supplier in a critical business

Data centers are critical to the massive buildout of digital networks needed to serve cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and large-scale artificial intelligence applications. What's more, these centers feed the growing appetite for data storage and movement capabilities that many companies now require.

Digital Realty itself already has a network of more than 290 data centers on six continents and will play a significant role in the rapid, global expansion of "hyperscale" centers, particularly large facilities that power the world's biggest companies, over the next several years. 

DLR Chart.

DLR data by YCharts.

Digital Realty stock has been weighed down recently in large part because of the general tech stock selloff. But the REIT has also been hit with concerns about big customers, including the likes of Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and Alphabet's Google becoming big competitors. Indeed, so far this year, Digital Realty stock is down even more than the tech-heavy Nasdaq, as the chart above shows.

But that hasn't stopped Digital Realty from logging record bookings for its services in the first quarter. The company is also pursuing aggressive expansion plans, including recent land purchases to use to develop new centers in Switzerland, France, India, Ireland, Spain, and Germany. That follows Digital Realty's purchase in January of a majority stake in an operation with seven data centers in South Africa.

And speaking of Oracle, that cloud services giant just announced a partnership with Digital Realty to use the latter's Interxion Paris Digital Park as host for Oracle's second "cloud region" in the French capital. Digital Realty bought Interxion just a couple of years ago. The Paris center is the fourth-largest internet hub in the world, the companies said in their July 18 announcement.

A lot of customers and a lot of dividends

Digital Realty currently has about 4,300 customers, which adds diversity to its income flow. Plus, an average weighted lease life of five years should allow for fairly consistent rent increases. In sum, there appears to be ample runway here for continued growth from an infrastructure REIT that went public at $12 a share in 2004 and now trades at about $123, good for a yield of about 4% after 17 straight years of dividend increases.

Further, funds from operations (FFO) have produced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% since 2005. Yet, with the recent downturn in price, the price/FFO ratio is only about 11.8, indicating a good time to not only hold, but maybe buy more.

A pure-play data center survivor that doubles as an income stock

As one of only two surviving pure-play data center REITs after a spate of acquisitions, you never know -- Digital Realty might be a takeover target itself someday, when it would likely sell at an attractive premium.

Meanwhile, Digital Realty stock is still considered a "moderate buy" by a consensus of 12 analysts, who also give it a target price of about $165. That would be a 33% gain, perhaps not back to that all-time high of earlier this year, but still a nice gain if you buy at current levels.

I own Digital Realty as a buy-and-hold. In that regard, it has not failed to deliver: The stock boasts 19 straight years of dividend increases and a current yield of about 4%. With its own impressive gains in such a growth-oriented industry, I won't be selling now or likely anytime soon. In fact, I may be buying.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Marc Rapport has positions in Amazon and Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Digital Realty Trust, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Stock Quote
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
DLR
$127.42 (1.85%) $2.32
Oracle Corporation Stock Quote
Oracle Corporation
ORCL
$74.90 (0.48%) $0.36
Microsoft Corporation Stock Quote
Microsoft Corporation
MSFT
$260.36 (-1.69%) $-4.48
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL
$107.90 (-5.63%) $-6.44
Amazon.com, Inc. Stock Quote
Amazon.com, Inc.
AMZN
$122.42 (-1.77%) $-2.21
Alphabet Inc. Stock Quote
Alphabet Inc.
GOOG
$108.36 (-5.81%) $-6.68

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

server room technology data management
This Real Estate Stock Is a Screaming Buy for 2022 and Beyond
 A person analyzes financial markets
2 Red-Hot Stocks That I'm Still Buying During a Bear Market
 ambitious_smiling_woman_with_tablet_in_office
3 Unstoppable Real Estate Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
 A person working on a tablet in a room filled with monitors.
Wall Street Says Not to Buy These Stocks, But Here's Why I Am
 A person in a data center room.
Why Digital Realty Stock Tumbled More Than 26% in the First Half of 2022

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
355%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/24/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Older man relaxing A smiling person on a couch holding a tablet_GettyImages-882987668
This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem
Two people giving high five
Forget Dividend Stocks: Here's an Even Better Way to Make Passive Income
GettyImages-157559643 (1)
3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Astounding Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services