Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, and Oatly Stocks Plunged On Tuesday

By Danny Vena - Jul 26, 2022 at 6:17PM

Key Points

  • A profit warning by a bellwether company sent ripples across the consumer sector.
  • Digital retailers are facing similar challenges.
  • Consumer spending is the cornerstone of the economy, so changing behaviors bear watching.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These consumer-facing stocks are retreating in the face of changing purchasing behavior.

What happened

On Tuesday, two different pieces of news about consumer spending combined to drag down broad swaths of the stock market. This was particularly apparent in a number of consumer-facing stocks. 

For example, vegetarian food specialist Beyond Meat (BYND -8.76%) was off by as much as 9.3%, budding coffee chain Dutch Bros (BROS -7.01%) was down as much as 7.1%, and milk alternative provider Oatly (OTLY -5.15%) slipped by as much as 6.2%. At the end of the session, the trio were still trading lower, down 8.8%, 7.0%, and 5.1%, respectively. For context, the broader market indexes also ended lower, as the S&P 500 gave up more than 1.1% on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite shed nearly 1.9%.

To be clear, none of these consumer goods purveyors had anything in the way of company-specific news driving the declines. Rather, alarm bells sounded from two different quarters of the retail sector, suggesting that inflation is having a bigger effect on purchasing behavior than previously realized -- which could ultimately affect consumer goods stocks.

So what

Updates by two retail companies suggested that consumer spending -- which is the bedrock of the economy -- is beginning to weaken. The first bit of news came courtesy of retail leader Walmart (WMT -7.61%). The company provided updated guidance in the face of changing customer buying patterns. Management said that revisions to its forecast were necessary as it slashed prices to control rising inventory levels. 

Walmart is now expecting net sales to grow 7.5% year over year in the second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) tumbling between 8% and 9%. Just three months ago, management was guiding for net sales growth of roughly 5%, with EPS flat to slightly higher. 

As the largest physical retailer in the U.S., Walmart is widely considered a bellwether for the broader economy, owing to its "everyday low prices" and broad brick-and-mortar footprint. A deterioration in consumer buying behavior could spell trouble for the economy.

Investor sentiment went from bad to worse when e-commerce facilitator Shopify (SHOP -14.06%) announced that it was laying off a significant portion of its workforce. In an email to employees Tuesday morning, CEO Tobi Lütke said the company would lay off roughly 10% of the company staff, which amounts to about 1,000 employees. 

More alarming than the layoffs themselves was that Shopify confirmed what many suspected: The pull-forward of online retail brought on by the pandemic had since reversed course, reverting to its historical growth rate.

Not only are people not spending as much in stores, but online purchases are off as well.

Now what

In a year that has been rife with difficulties, the hits just keep coming. This is particularly true as people face 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical conflicts.

These challenges have begun manifesting themselves in more cautious spending by consumers, who ultimately may be foregoing discretionary spending at coffee chains like Dutch Bros., or choosing less expensive substitutes for Beyond Meat's plant-based fare and Oatly's oat-based milk alternative.

Given these challenges, investors might want to hold off on buying or adding to positions in Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, and Oatly -- at least until we get a clearer picture of the overall health of the consumer.

Danny Vena has positions in Beyond Meat, Inc., Dutch Bros Inc., and Shopify and has the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and long January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc., Shopify, and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Beyond Meat Stock Quote
Beyond Meat
BYND
$30.51 (-8.76%) $-2.93
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Stock Quote
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
WMT
$121.98 (-7.61%) $-10.04
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return) Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index (Price Return)
^IXIC
$11,562.57 (-1.87%) $-220.09
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$3,921.05 (-1.15%) $-45.79
Shopify Inc. Stock Quote
Shopify Inc.
SHOP
$31.55 (-14.06%) $-5.16
Oatly Group AB Stock Quote
Oatly Group AB
OTLY
$3.50 (-5.15%) $0.19
Dutch Bros Inc. Stock Quote
Dutch Bros Inc.
BROS
$33.70 (-7.01%) $-2.54

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

beyond meat plant-based burgers bynd q2 earnings
Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Leave Investors Hungry Again?
 serious thoughtful person laptop home setting
Shares of Beyond Meat Rise Despite Potential Problems With This 1 Key Partner
 Beyond-Beef-Garlic-Sliders-scaled
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
 two people smile in an outdoor setting while eating recently grilled hamburgers
This Food Giant Is Spinning Off Its Plant-Based Division -- and It Could Eat Beyond Meat For Lunch
 bite burger
Why Beyond Meat Stock Jumped 6% on Tuesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/26/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Adults looking at financial paperwork.
3 Retirement Accounts That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
Warren Buffett - TMF
How Warren Buffett Quietly Invested In Alphabet and Shopify Before Their Stock Splits
cruise ship wave carnival norwegian royal getty
Why Carnival, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean Are Taking on Water Today
smiling retired happy laughter
1 Roaring Dividend Stock That's Leading the Market Recovery

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services