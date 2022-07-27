Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Here's What Twitter Stock Might Be Saying About the Economy

By Anthony Di Pizio - Jul 27, 2022 at 6:31AM

Key Points

  • Twitter is fighting Elon Musk in court over his $54.20 per-share offer to buy the company.
  • Twitter is at risk of missing its 2023 financial targets by a wide margin.
  • The company's recent quarterly results suggest the economy is facing a slowdown.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Companies that rely on advertising revenue can be a good indicator of the health of the broader economy.

Short-form social media company Twitter (TWTR 0.26%) is currently embroiled in a bitter dispute with Elon Musk, the innovating billionaire and head of electric vehicle maker Tesla. Musk offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share back in April, but he has since tried to pull out of the deal citing a lack of transparency and concerns about its user base.

The parties are fighting it out in court, but back at Twitter HQ, management faces perhaps a more pressing challenge: The company is experiencing a slowdown. Consumers and businesses are grappling with high inflation and rising interest rates, which means there's far less advertising spending happening, and that's the main driver of Twitter's revenue.

Setting aside the Musk controversy, here's what Twitter's recent second-quarter financial results suggest about the economy, and why investors might want to avoid owning the company's stock.

Twitter is adding users, but revenue is stagnant

Twitter is still growing as a platform, which means consumers still find it useful and entertaining, so the company is winning half the battle. The other half is monetizing those users, and unfortunately, that's proving to be a challenge. 

This isn't unique to Twitter, though. Snap Inc (SNAP -3.22%), the parent company of social media platform SnapChat, is experiencing a similar phenomenon. Both companies are generating modest user growth while at the same time watching quarterly revenue plateau after dropping heavily from late-2021 levels. That means there's an underlying trend across companies that rely on advertising for revenue. 

A chart of Twitter's user base and revenue.

Twitter didn't host a conference call after its recent Q2 2022 earnings report because of its pending transaction with Musk, but Snap did, and that company discussed an across-the-board drop in demand for advertising spots from businesses. It cited higher inflation, which was hitting the bottom line of the corporate sector, compelling them to cut back on spending. 

Also, when businesses feel consumer spending is likely to slow down, they tend to invest less money in marketing because their return on those dollars will inevitably be far lower than usual. Therefore, Twitter's weak revenue numbers in 2022 are likely a sign of broader economic weakness.

Twitter won't meet its 2023 projections

In February 2021, Twitter outlined operating targets it expected to achieve by the end of 2023. It told investors it wanted to reach 315 million monetizable daily active users and $7.5 billion in full-year revenue, but in light of its recent results, it's almost certain to miss on both metrics. 

It will have to grow its user base by 4.8% sequentially every quarter for the next six quarters to accrue 315 million users by the end of 2023. Since Q1 2021, Twitter's user growth rate has averaged just 3.1% per quarter. Unless there's a significant acceleration from here, it will fall several million users short of its target.

On the revenue front, analysts expect Twitter's 2022 full-year revenue to come in at $5.8 billion, followed by $6.9 billion in 2023. That's about $600 million short of its $7.5 billion goal. In the face of falling advertising demand and economic weakness, analysts' estimates will likely only be revised lower in the coming months, placing Twitter's target further out of reach. 

Musk might be Twitter's best shot at delivering value

But not necessarily from an operational standpoint. Twitter's stock currently trades at $39 which is 27% below Musk's $54.20 per share offer. In light of Twitter's slowing financial results and the potential for further economic challenges, it's unlikely the company's stock will recover far beyond its current price without Musk completing this deal.

Twitter's next two quarters are crucial because if its revenue comes in at the same level as its Q1 and Q2 results, the company will be facing a year-over-year contraction rather than growth. That means Twitter would effectively be a shrinking business, at least in the short term, and that's a recipe for share-price depreciation.

High-profile Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America think the U.S. has a 35% to 50% chance of falling into a recession within the next two years. If those predictions come true, Twitter (along with other social media companies) could experience a prolonged deterioration in its business. 

The silver lining is that Twitter's platform is still growing, so when the economy eventually bounces back, the company will have a much larger monetizable user base whether the Musk deal goes through or not. 

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs, Tesla, and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Twitter, Inc. Stock Quote
Twitter, Inc.
TWTR
$39.34 (0.26%) $0.10
Snap Inc. Stock Quote
Snap Inc.
SNAP
$9.63 (-3.22%) $0.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

MFM_20220711
The Twitter-Musk Situation Gets Messy
 person using their phone in bed
What's Next in The Elon Musk and Twitter Saga?
 Person staring at downward trending graph on a laptop
Why Twitter Stock Got Crushed Today
 judge hitting gavel
2 Reasons Elon Musk's Twitter Break-up Is Destined to Lose In Court
 GettyImages-1133438200
Elon Musk Doesn't Want to Buy Twitter Anymore, and Neither Should You

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
353%
 
S&P 500 Returns
116%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/27/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Investor 66
2 Incredible Growth Stocks Millionaire Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Warren Buffett - TMF
How Warren Buffett Quietly Invested In Alphabet and Shopify Before Their Stock Splits
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool4
5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Piled Into as Inflation Skyrockets
Stock Market Chart Crash Correction Buy Investment Planning Laptop Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stellar Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services