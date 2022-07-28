Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why QuantumScape Is Short-Circuiting Today

By Rich Duprey - Jul 28, 2022 at 11:42AM

Key Points

  • QuantumScape is a pre-revenue electric vehicle battery maker with a revolutionary technology.
  • Losses were wider than expected for the second quarter.
  • QuantumScape remains a heavily shorted stock.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The solid-state battery maker issued a low-energy earnings report yesterday.

What happened

Shares of QuantumScape (QS -2.59%) are falling 7.2% at 10:42 a.m. ET Thursday after the solid-state battery maker reported second-quarter earnings yesterday that widely missed analyst expectations.

The pre-revenue company -- a nice way of saying QuantumScape hasn't made any sales of its electric vehicle batteries -- is counting on its revolutionary technology to disrupt a $300 billion industry.

So what

QuantumScape promises to allow safer fast charging of lithium-ion batteries without the risk of fires associated with traditional electric vehicle batteries. Yet as the EV market itself has cooled down in recent quarters, so has the battery-maker's stock.

Shares of QuantumScape are down 53% in 2022 and have lost more than three-quarters of their value over the past year. Despite purported demand for EVs, a deteriorating economy and rising interest rates will make higher-cost electric vehicles a tougher sell, even when gasoline prices remain elevated north of $4 per gallon.

With the average cost of an EV at $66,000, that puts them out of the range of many car buyers and will lock them into the fossil fuel-powered vehicles for the immediate future, if not longer.

Now what

The problem for QuantumScape is it needs to prove it can scale up its technology to meet what ought to be a burgeoning need in the industry for its product. It seems to have the science behind it showing its batteries are better than current lithium-ion batteries, but moving from theory to practice may be difficult in this environment.

Short sellers, though, have weighed in on QuantumScape's stock, which has 23% of its shares outstanding sold short and they're expecting it to fall further before any U-turn is recorded.



Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

QuantumScape Corporation Stock Quote
QuantumScape Corporation
QS
$10.17 (-2.59%) $0.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Faraday_Future_FF_91
Why QuantumScape, Lordstown, and Faraday Future Stocks Sank Today
 evcarschargingsunset
Why QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Arrival Stocks Surged This Week
 Electric car with headlights glowing and plugged into a charging station.
Why EV Charging Stocks Are Down Today
 QS-lab-2021
Why QuantumScape Shares Jumped This Week
 A person plugging a charger into an electric car.
Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged to 52-Week Lows This Week

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Three smiling people skydiving together
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
The 1 Social Security Change You Can Bank on for 2023
GettyImages-investor-stock-growth
5 Monster Growth Stocks Begging to Be Bought

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services