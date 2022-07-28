Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why the Market Is Taking a Bite Out of Beyond Meat Shares Today

By Rich Duprey - Jul 28, 2022 at 12:12PM

Key Points

  • A J.P. Morgan analyst said McDonald's is discontinuing its McPlant sandwich.
  • The McPlant is made by Beyond Meat and was launched in the U.S. last November.
  • The analyst said the McPlant sandwich has suffered from lackluster sales.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors in the maker of plant-based meat substitutes are finding this restaurant news hard to swallow.

What happened

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND -6.36%) were falling 5.5% heading into noontime on Thursday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan said McDonald's (MCD 1.31%) was discontinuing its test in U.S. markets of plant-based burgers because they weren't selling.

In a research note to investors, analyst Ken Goldman titled his report McPlant Seems McDone in the US for Now, according to Thefly.com.

So what

The McPlant was launched with great fanfare last November, an initially troubling development in that the fast food giant had opted to brand the burger with a name that hid the Beyond Meat sourcing. Still, its introduction into the largest restaurant chain in the world held significant potential for growth.

Yet McDonald's apparently experienced what is occurring elsewhere in the industry as Beyond Meat's foodservice sales declined 7.5% in the first quarter. Internationally, such sales were down 8%. The plant-based meat substitute company also reported much wider losses for the period.

Now what

It's not a good look for Beyond Meat, with its highest-profile customer dumping its product. Goldman told investors even if analysts don't materially alter their estimates because of McDonald's decision, it becomes difficult to expect the stock of the meat-alternative maker to grow very much, if at all. It's not as if the market was expecting great things anyway. Beyond Meat shares have lost half their value in 2022 and are down 77% over the past year.



JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Beyond Meat Stock Quote
Beyond Meat
BYND
$30.38 (-6.36%) $-2.06
McDonald's Corporation Stock Quote
McDonald's Corporation
MCD
$262.27 (1.31%) $3.38
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Quote
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPM
$114.76 (-0.42%) $0.48

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

An older couple preparing food on a barbeque
Why Beyond Meat, Dutch Bros, and Oatly Stocks Plunged On Tuesday
 beyond meat plant-based burgers bynd q2 earnings
Beyond Meat Earnings: Will They Leave Investors Hungry Again?
 serious thoughtful person laptop home setting
Shares of Beyond Meat Rise Despite Potential Problems With This 1 Key Partner
 Beyond-Beef-Garlic-Sliders-scaled
Is Beyond Meat Stock a Buy?
 two people smile in an outdoor setting while eating recently grilled hamburgers
This Food Giant Is Spinning Off Its Plant-Based Division -- and It Could Eat Beyond Meat For Lunch

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
360%
 
S&P 500 Returns
119%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/28/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Three smiling people skydiving together
1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street
hydrogenfueltrucks
Why Plug Power and Other Alternative Energy Stocks Exploded Today
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
The 1 Social Security Change You Can Bank on for 2023

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services