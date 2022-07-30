Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

2 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

By Jim Halley - Jul 30, 2022 at 5:15AM

Key Points

  • Vertex Pharmaceutical and Vir Biotechnology have strong operating margins.
  • Vertex is using its cystic fibrosis franchise to fund R&D for pain and gene-editing therapies.
  • Vir is putting its profits from its COVID-19 therapy to use by funding promising hepatitis B therapies.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

These companies have seen triple-digit revenue growth in recent years.

There are plenty of risks with biotech stocks. That's why it makes sense to invest in biotech companies that have plenty of likely growth but are also already profitable. Sure, you could take a flyer of a company that could go big with a breakthrough drug, but Vir Biotechnology (VIR -3.94%) and Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX -0.15%) already have breakthrough therapies, healthy pipelines, and enough incoming cash to finance the research and development of those pipelines, along with the marketing expertise to make future and current drugs profitable.

Both companies have also invested in gene-editing therapies, using the profits from other lead drugs to fund that research.

Vertex is focusing on branching out beyond cystic fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceutical stock is up more than 30% this year, while the S&P 500 is down more than 17% this year and the Invesco Dynamic Biotech & Genome ETF is down more than 15%.

In the first quarter, Vertex reported revenue of $2.1 billion, up 22% year over year with earnings per share (EPS) of $2.96, up from $2.49 in the same period a year ago. The operating margin was down from 51% to 50%, but that's still a solid operating margin.

The company is in a strong position because of its franchise of cystic fibrosis (CF) therapies, led by Trikafta, which brought in $1.76 billion in revenue in the first quarter, up 47.9% year over year. It is also taking advantage of its CF profits to branch out into pain therapies and genetic blood disease therapies.

On Jul 22, the company said that after positive phase 2 trials earlier this year for its pain relief therapy VX-548, it plans to enter it into phase 3 trials in the fourth quarter, along with an additional phase 2 study of the therapy on neuropathic pain (nerve pain, frequently caused by diabetes). One phase 3 program will evaluate the efficacy and safety of VX-548 for moderate to severe acute pain following bunion or tummy-tuck surgeries, the other across multiple types of moderate to severe acute pain. The drug has been given a Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Vertex is also in collaboration with several gene-editing companies on curative therapies. It is in the process of acquiring private biotech company ViaCyte, which has a pipeline candidate, VX-880, that uses stem-cell replacement therapies as a potential cure for type 1 diabetes, for $320 million in cash. It also has collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics on Exa-Cel, a therapy that has shown promise as a cure for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease, two genetic blood disorders. Lastly, it recently entered into an agreement with Verve Therapeutics to help develop an "in vivo" gene editing program as a therapy against an undisclosed form of liver disease.

Vir is putting Xevudy cash to use

Vir Biotechnology has been able to maintain above 50% operating margins while watching its revenue rise remarkably. Since the company's initial public offering in 2019, its yearly revenue rose 1,343%, and yearly earnings per share climbed from an EPS loss of $5.76 to positive EPS of $3.96.

The stock is down more than 29% this year on fears the company will see diminishing profits from Xevudy (sotrovimab), its COVID treatment that brought in $1.2 billion in collaboration revenue from GSK in the first quarter. The FDA pulled its emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug in April, but Vir is still seeing strong sales of the drug overseas as it has been approved in 40 countries. The drug is also in two phase 3 trials. The first is regarding its use, administered intravenously, for hospitalized patients and for its use, given by intramuscular injection, for high-risk nonhospitalized COVID-19 patients, so fears regarding revenue drop for the drug may be overblown.

Even if the bottom falls out of Xevudy sales, the company has a big pipeline to fall back on, including promising therapies to fight hepatitis B, hepatitis D, HIV, malaria, influenza, and COVID-19. And on top of all that Vir is trading with a low price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 as of the close of Q1.

Its drugs to fight hepatitis B are showing the most promise so far in its pipeline, with several phase 2 studies of VIR-2218 by itself and as a combination therapy underway.

The company also joined the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on April 4, and since then, the stock has climbed from $25.33 at the close on April 4 to as high as $31.78 on Jul 17. That's probably because it is now automatically included in certain index funds.

Making the right choice for you

This isn't an either-or choice, as both biotech stocks could fit the right investor. The companies share an aggressive approach to doubling down on their successes, using profits to look for new therapies for rare diseases that could pay off hugely. Of the two, Vertex has less risk because it isn't facing the drop-in-revenue threat that looms over Vir. Because of that, Vir may be the better long-term stock because its shares appear to be more underpriced based on earnings and the company's potential.

Jim Halley has positions in GlaxoSmithKline and CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends GlaxoSmithKline. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Stock Quote
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
VRTX
$280.41 (-0.15%) $0.41
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD) Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index - Price Return (USD)
^GSPC
$4,130.29 (1.42%) $57.86
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Quote
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust - Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF
PBE
$61.02 (-0.37%) $0.23
GSK Stock Quote
GSK
GSK
$42.17 (-1.77%) $0.76
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Quote
CRISPR Therapeutics
CRSP
$75.00 (-1.19%) $0.90
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Stock Quote
Vir Biotechnology, Inc.
VIR
$27.81 (-3.94%) $-1.14
Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Stock Quote
Verve Therapeutics, Inc.
VERV
$24.62 (-10.63%) $-2.93

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

investor holds glasses while considering laptop
3 Winning Evergreen Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years
 GettyImages-two people_smile_computer
Is This Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Biggest News Yet?
 Couple using a computer.
2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades
 GettyImages-869647868
If You Invested $5,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2017, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
 rising falling chart 2
The Nasdaq Is Falling, but Investors Are Watching These 2 Winning Stocks

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
365%
 
S&P 500 Returns
120%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Investor 30
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood
Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
mature man looking out window worried concerned sad
Why I Sold Most of My Tesla Stock Last Week

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services