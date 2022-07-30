Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Can This Healthcare Stock Keep Beating the Market?

By Prosper Junior Bakiny - Jul 30, 2022 at 6:50AM

Key Points

  • Krystal Biotech recently submitted its leading pipeline candidate to U.S. regulators.
  • The biotech does not generate any revenue currently and remains unprofitable.
  • Its potential gene-editing therapy could open up a $500 million worldwide opportunity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

This biotech looks promising, but there are potential pitfalls to consider.

While the broader market is struggling, Krystal Biotech (KRYS -0.89%) is performing relatively well. Shares of the gene-editing specialist are in the green for the year. It's been a volatile ride, though, and there could be more twists and turns for Krystal Biotech in the next 10 months. On the other hand, there are good reasons the biotech might continue to deliver market-beating returns. Should investors bet on Krystal Biotech right now?

KRYS Chart

KRYS data by YCharts

Vyjuvek is leading the way

Krystal Biotech is, at the moment, a clinical-stage company that focuses on rare dermatologic diseases. However, it recently got a little closer to launching a product on the market. In June, Krystal Biotech submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Vyjuvek, a potential gene-editing therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

This rare condition causes the skin to become fragile and makes it more susceptible to injuries. A defective gene causes DEB, and Vyjuvek addresses the cause of the disease at the genetic level. Vyjuvek produced strong results in clinical trials. In a study that enrolled 31 DEB patients with wounds treated by Vyjuvek, 71% and 67% achieved complete wound healing three months and six months after treatment, respectively.

By comparison, only 20% of wounds treated with placebo achieved the same feat at three months and 22% at six months. Further, investigators observed no severe adverse reactions during the trial and only one mild reaction. In other words, Vyjuvek seems to have a solid safety and efficacy profile. According to Krystal biotech, there could be a total of 9,000 DEB patients in the world based on its genetic prevalence.

That includes roughly 3,000 in the U.S. and 3,000 in Europe. While that does not seem like a vast patient population, gene therapies aren't known for being cheap. Krystal Biotech estimates that the DEB market represents a more than $500 million worldwide opportunity. The company plans to submit an application for Vyjuvek in Europe during the second half of the year.

What's next for Krystal Biotech?

Although the data from clinical trials looks promising, Vyjuvek could run into unforeseen regulatory problems. It's also essential to consider Krystal's ability to fund its operations. Smaller biotechs can often face severe problems as a result of funding issues. Krystal Biotech currently generates no revenue and is not profitable. The gene-editing specialist ended the first quarter with $269.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and an additional $165.3 million in short-term investments.

Given Krystal Biotech's cash burn of almost $24 million during the first quarter, its current cash balance seems enough to support its operations during the roughly 10 months it generally takes for the FDA to decide on new drug applications. Funding shouldn't be too much of an issue for the biotech, at least until regulators get back with an answer on Vyjuvek.

However, Krystal Biotech may need to raise additional funds to support its commercialization efforts for Vyjuvek, assuming the therapy earns the green light. The company may resort to dilutive forms of financing, especially since the approval of its leading candidate would likely lead to a sharp increase in the share price; that's something smaller biotech companies often do. Krystal Biotech last issued new shares in November 2021.

Krystal Biotech has a lot riding on Vyjuvek, the approval of which would help validate the company's platform. The biotech has several other pipeline candidates targeting other skin-related illnesses. Revenue from Vyjuvek would help Krystal Biotech pour more funding into research and development, and allow it to make even more progress with its other candidates.

What does that mean for investors? On the one hand, Krystal Biotech seems risky; if Vyjuvek fails to win regulators over, the company's shares will fall off a cliff. On the other hand, the company's prospects look bright. Even if Vyjuvek fails to earn approval initially, it could be due to technical and resolvable issues.

Eventually, the gene therapy looks reasonably likely to make it to the market -- even if regulatory delays happen. That bodes well for Krystal Biotech's future. While it is hard to predict how the company will perform until the FDA's decision, long-term investors comfortable with above-average risk and volatility might consider initiating a (small) position in this biotech stock

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Krystal Biotech, Inc. Stock Quote
Krystal Biotech, Inc.
KRYS
$72.58 (-0.89%) $0.65

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1141280513
2 Biotech Stocks That Could Skyrocket This Year
 GettyImages-696450108
Could This Soaring Biotech Stock Make You Rich?
 geneediting
Why Krystal Biotech's Shares Rose More Than 77% This Week
 u turn concept
Why Krystal Biotech Stock Is Retreating Today
 guy-in-a-labcoat-pipeting-purple-stuff-into-flask-getty
3 Biotech Stock Rockets With More Fuel in the Tank

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
365%
 
S&P 500 Returns
120%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/30/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting at table in front of computer
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Senior Man Counting Cash Money Bills Social Security Retire Invest Inflation COLA Getty
Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks
Investor 30
1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services