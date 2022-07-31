Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

3 Things the Smartest Investors Do When the Market Is Crazy

By Alex Carchidi - Jul 31, 2022 at 9:45AM

Key Points

  • Smart investors avoid panic selling and impulsive buying.
  • They also take dips as opportunities to buy more shares of their favorite stocks.
  • Keeping a watch list is part of being prepared for market craziness.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

They stay focused on the long term and act accordingly.

With inflation running high and the global economy in disarray, it doesn't exactly seem like a great time to be investing in stocks. After all, the market has already lost almost 14% of its value this year, and its near-term future is extremely uncertain. 

But if there's one thing that the smartest investors know, it's that craziness in the market isn't an excuse to sit on the sidelines. For them, it's a call to take calculated actions to support their portfolio's value in the long term. In particular, there are three things they'll be doing right now and in the coming months to make sure they come out on top.

1. Stay cool even when favorites are down

Perhaps the most important thing that the smartest investors do that average investors often don't is that they keep their wits about them when their positions aren't going their way. It's easy to say that people shouldn't panic sell, but, when you're faced with your hard-earned money trickling away, it's also quite easy to get rattled. And once that happens, they tend to start thinking about selling their shares, even when it'd be at a loss, and even when the losses might go the way of the dodo with enough patience.

To make matters worse, when investors sell their shares at a loss when the market is unstable, it's often without considering whether their investment thesis is still valid, which is also generally a poor practice.

For example, both Intuitive Surgical (ISRG -0.16%) and Costco Wholesale (COST 0.95%) have fallen this year so far, with Intuitive losing 36% and Costco dropping by 5%. But both companies are still profitable, and they've grown their trailing-12-month revenue by upwards of 40% over the last three years.

More importantly, neither has changed anything fundamental about their business model nor have their operations been directly impacted by the ongoing market volatility. Intuitive Surgical is still making robotic surgical systems, and Costco is still selling bulk consumer goods and groceries out of its warehouses. The same forces driving their growth before the bear market are still in play today, and smart investors know that there's a good chance the pair will recover over time due to consistently reporting favorable earnings, just like before.

2. Build on high-conviction positions

In keeping with this theme, another thing that the best investors do is to buy more shares of their favorite companies even when the future is uncertain. After all, if your investment thesis still holds up, why not take advantage of dips and add to your positions? 

Take Intuitive Surgical, for example. At the core of the company's appeal to investors is that for each new da Vinci surgical suite that it installs in operating rooms worldwide, it gets a years-long stream of revenue from sales of maintenance contracts, training packages, software, spare parts, and updated surgical tools for the robots. And when its customers use their surgical suites for more procedures, they tend to need more of the services and accessories, so it also benefits from the growth of healthcare systems.

As a result of that razor-and-blade business model, around 75% of the business's revenue was from recurring sources in 2021, a proportion that is slowly increasing over time.

Does turmoil in the market affect any element of Intuitive's narrative? No. So, while the smartest investors would probably check whether any other important factors are eroding their investing thesis for the stock before buying more shares, they ultimately wouldn't be shy about adding to their position here. 

3. Buy bargains or likely future winners from watch list stocks

Most skilled investors maintain a watch list of stocks they'd like to buy. Then, during volatile periods in the market, they look for opportunities to start new positions in the stocks they're watching, either for the right price or due to positive shifting in economic phenomena. At the moment, inflation is the economic phenomenon du jour, so one thing that smart investors might be on the lookout for are businesses that stand to benefit from it.

Costco fits that bill quite well. Since the wholesaler's reputation rests on it providing its members with the lowest-cost goods around, if consumers are feeling the pain of inflation, they're unlikely to do much better than to keep buying its products. Furthermore, if other retailers end up hiking prices faster than Costco, it's plausible that it'd grow at a quicker clip than normal.

Per its June sales results for this year so far, Costco's revenue was 16.9% more than the same period in 2021, so that trend might actually be happening. In other words, if the stock were on a smart investor's watch list, they'd likely be willing to buy some shares at a somewhat higher price than usual when bargain hunting. And in the long term, that'd help them to secure strong returns, as opposed to investors who were too spooked to move into an attractive stock at a better price than last year.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Stock Quote
Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
ISRG
$230.17 (-0.16%) $0.37
Costco Wholesale Corporation Stock Quote
Costco Wholesale Corporation
COST
$541.30 (0.95%) $5.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Robotic-assisted surgery device
Should You Buy This Industry-Leading Stock on the Dip Now?
 GettyImages-1292931102
Should You Worry About This 1 Number From Intuitive Surgical?
 GettyImages-876388422
Intuitive Surgical Stock: Here's the Good News Investors are Ignoring
 Medical robot arms viewed from an operating table's angle
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Looks Sickly Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/31/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person sitting on a couch looking at a tablet
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
person sitting at table in front of computer
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
happy older couple retirement wealth invest
Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services