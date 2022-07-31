Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Coca-Cola Stock a Buy?

By Parkev Tatevosian - Jul 31, 2022 at 7:20AM

Key Points

  • Coca-Cola's stock is trading at relatively average valuations.
  • The company increased revenue by double digits in its most recent quarter.
  • But longer-term that will likely revert to the low single digits at best.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The company has excellent prospects in the near term as economies reopen worldwide.

Coca-Cola (KO 0.17%) is an iconic company. Therefore, it is understandable that many investors would consider investing in the global beverage giant. However, while widespread consumer use of Coca-Cola products is a good sign, it does not always indicate the stock is a "buy."

Let's consider Coca-Cola's prospects and recent results, and weigh them against its valuation to determine if its stock represents a buying opportunity now. 

Coca-Cola is thriving as the economy reopens

In its most recent quarter, which ended on July 1, Coca-Cola's revenue increased by 12% from the same quarter the year before. The company has spent decades developing exclusive relationships with away-from-home destinations like restaurants. That's paying off as the economic reopening is gaining momentum in most parts of the world.

Moreover, Coca-Cola is effectively grappling with inflationary forces by raising the prices of its products. Indeed, that was the primary reason Coca-Cola's revenue expanded in the quarter ended in July. Impressively, consumption of the company's products increased despite the higher prices. Even as inflation pinches household budgets, Coca-Cola products seem to be one thing they don't want to replace.

KO Revenue (Annual) Chart

KO Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

In the last decade, Coca-Cola has experienced a compound annual revenue decline of 1.8%. The company is slowly adapting to changing consumer tastes, and that includes consuming slightly fewer sugary beverages. Still, despite the decrease in revenue, Coca-Cola has increased earnings per share at a compound annual rate of 2% in that same time.

While the company may benefit from solid revenue growth in the near term due to a rebound of away-from-home consumer spending, the longer-term trend will likely revert to the low single digits at best. 

Investors may want to wait before buying

KO Price to Free Cash Flow Chart

KO Price to Free Cash Flow data by YCharts

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola's stock is not especially cheap when measured by its price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5 and price-to-free cash flow ratio of 27. It's trading at roughly its average valuation over the previous three years. Given that it's not cheap and Coca-Cola is not very well aligned with changing consumer tastes, it would be prudent to wait for a lower valuation before purchasing Coca-Cola stock. 

Investors should look for a more significant margin of safety, which can be provided by a lower price, for the risk to Coca-Cola's business. Sure, the company promotes and emphasizes non-sugary beverages like Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and others. However, a significant portion of the company's revenue still comes from products containing high sugar. For those reasons, Coca-Cola stock does not seem like a buy right now

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $47.50 calls on Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Coca-Cola Company Stock Quote
The Coca-Cola Company
KO
$64.17 (0.17%) $0.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-1072035598
Bear Market Investing: 3 Reasons to Buy Stocks Now
 stock market watchlist trading
Got $1,000? 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist
 featured-transcript-logo
Coca-Cola (KO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years
 drink soda
Is It Time to Buy Coca-Cola? 3 Things We Need to Find Out First

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/31/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

person sitting at table in front of computer
What's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Will Likely Be?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Tremendous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
happy older couple retirement wealth invest
Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming
Senior man worried_GettyImages-1307816312
This Social Security Mistake Could Wreck Your Retirement -- and 49% of Americans Risk Making It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services