Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Down 24%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

By Chuck Saletta - Aug 1, 2022 at 5:30AM

Key Points

  • Where you are in your personal financial journey matters at least as much as what the stock market is doing.
  • If you're looking for fast returns, the stock market can't guarantee them for you.
  • The Nasdaq's decline has probably uncovered some values that are worth considering.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Nasdaq's recent volatility reminds us exactly why investing is always a risky activity.

Despite a decent rebound in July, the Nasdaq composite is still down nearly 24% from its recent highs. That kind of volatility is enough to spook even veteran investors, and it raises key questions on what to do next. Indeed, one key question is whether it is safe to invest in the Nasdaq right now, or whether things could get worse.

The direct answer is simple: No it is not safe to invest in the Nasdaq right now. Then again, it's never "safe" to invest in stocks, particularly in the short term. The real question you should be asking is whether you're really in a spot to where you should be investing in the Nasdaq.

Investor watching a red arrow fall through the floor.

Image source: Getty Images

How to tell if you're in a good spot to invest in the Nasdaq

There are three key things you need to consider when it comes to whether you should be investing in any stocks at the moment. They are your personal balance sheet, your personal cash flows, and your time horizon until you need the money.

Let's start with the easiest one: time horizon. If you're looking for a "get rich quick" opportunity from your investments, then investing in stocks is never a good idea. Stock market returns are never guaranteed, but a good rule of thumb is that it takes a five year time horizon for stocks to have a decent chance of delivering returns in line with long-term expectations.

For money you know you need to tap in less than five years, it belongs in higher-certainty assets like cash, CDs, or duration-matched quality bonds. Otherwise, you're more or less gambling on the market being in a good mood at the time you need to sell your stocks to cover whatever it is you're looking to buy.

The next important thing to consider are your personal cash flows. You absolutely need more money coming in than going out if you're looking to invest in the Nasdaq. This is because the average return on stocks is around 10% annualized.

If you're regularly spending more money than you're earning, chances are that it's costing you more than that in interest to keep the spending going. Focus first on getting your costs down, then get yourself in the position where you can invest. Tackling things in that order gives you a much better shot of truly building wealth over time.

Finally, there's your personal balance sheet. Stuff happens, and your bills come due even in times when the stock market is down. Your debts should be in control, and you should have at least a small emergency fund in a savings account before you start aggressively investing. This makes it less likely that you will be forced to sell your stocks at an inopportune time just to cover a surprise bill. That gives you a better chance of making it to that long-term time frame with your stock investments.

But what about the market itself?

Of course, none of that changes the fact that the Nasdaq is down nearly 24%. Well, from one perspective, that decline actually makes now a better time to buy than when the Nasdaq was substantially higher. After all, when you're buying stocks, you're trading your cash for shares. If, at the high, you were paying $100 per share, you're now paying closer to $76. That means the same number of dollars can buy that many more shares.

Of course, that price is really only a better value if the companies whose shares you're buying still have strong prospects over time. If their long-term futures have been imperiled by higher interest rates  or the softening economic conditions , then it's likely that their stock declines have been driven by those weakening prospects.

As a result, the recent Nasdaq decline may not be a signal to become an aggressive buyer of anything and everything, but it is a sign that it's time to start looking for bargains. If you can find businesses whose prospects are strong but whose shares have been knocked down by the Nasdaq's decline, they just might be worth buying at today's lower prices.

Get started now

The thing about bargain hunting, however, is that the market rarely lets clear discounts stay value priced for long. As a result, if your personal financial house is in order, now is a great time to start seeking out the bargains that the Nasdaq's drop may have revealed. If you still need to get your personal financial house in order, there's no better time than now to get that process under way. Either way, make today the day you get started, and you'll be setting up a great foundation for a stronger future.

Chuck Saletta has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Plants growing on rising stacks of coins -- GettyImages-1061700868
3 Dividend Kings That Could Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
 A pile of hundred-dollar bills.
Don't Expect Millions From the Lottery: 3 Nasdaq Growth Stocks That Can Make You Richer
 engineers solar power sustainable energy
What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020
 Meeting
How You Can Build a $1 Million Portfolio With Only $100 Per Week
 Bull vs Bear Market
Coinbase, Affirm, and Roku Lead Nasdaq Stocks Lower: Avoid or Opportunity?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
372%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/01/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

older person sitting on a couch looking at a tablet
Seniors on Social Security Can Expect Big Changes in 2023
happy older couple retirement wealth invest
Good News for Retirees: Lower Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Coming
Stacks of coins next to a calculator and a shart showing an up arrow.
3 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in August
Stack of One Hundred Dollar Bills Cash Money Invest Retire Getty
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services