Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Semafor is Two Months Away From Trying to Change the News Biz

By The Daily Upside - Aug 2, 2022 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Sixty staff, $25 million, and two prominent mainstream media defectors with the profile and the clout to attract well-heeled investors and...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Sixty staff, $25 million, and two prominent mainstream media defectors with the profile and the clout to attract well-heeled investors and journalist stars.

That's what it takes to get a global media organization off the ground these days, at least in the case of Semafor. The new news publication, helmed by former Bloomberg Media CEO Justin "No Relation to Ben" Smith and former BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben "No Relation to Justin" Smith, is readying for an October launch in the face of a market downturn, not to mention an abundance of skepticism. Details are starting to trickle out.

Trust, But Verify

Semafor, whose name is an unusual Greek word the Smiths say is the same in "25 to 35 different languages (even if it is unfamiliar in most of them), hopes to challenge the world's English-language general interest news juggernauts like the New York Times, CNN, and the British Broadcasting Corporation at a time when public trust in the media industry is at a nadir.

A report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, released in June, found that just 42% of Americans said they trust most news sources most of the time. For Semafor, that's an opportunity:

  • "There are just these blindingly obvious consumer discontents with the news business," Ben Smith told the Financial Times. To encourage reader trust, Semafor will separate the news in stories from the reporter's own analysis and include opposing views -- the publication will also debut as free-to-read, relying on ads and live events for revenue until moving behind a paywall in one to two years.
  • Semafor raised $25 million from wealthy individuals, including Brazil's wealthiest man and 3G Capital co-founder Jorge Paulo Lemann, whom its founders believe will have the patience to stick with its early growth phase.

Year of the Toothless Tiger: The downturn in the economy has put pressure on media businesses, which already had enough on their plate competing for ad revenue against highly sophisticated Big Tech firms like Alphabet and Meta, which together account for nearly three-quarters of all global digital ad spending. Ben Smith's former stomping grounds, BuzzFeed News, conducted a round of buyouts earlier this year following an unspectacular SPAC merger and, last week, Vox Media laid off 39 employees and said it plans to slow hiring.

Know Which Way the Wind Blows: A YouGov poll conducted in March found that the most trusted name in news among Americans is The Weather Channel. Though hot air has been plentiful at the start-up, still no word yet on who will serve as Semafor's chief meteorologist.



None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Uber Reported Positive Cash Flow for the First Time Ever
 featured-transcript-logo
Global Industrial Company (GIC) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
TravelCenters of America (TA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
373%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/02/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Burning red marijuana joint.
Why Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Just Popped
parcels
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
Investor - GettyImages-832105060
Why AMTD Idea Group Stock Skyrocketed Today
axon enterprise police body cameras source-aaxn
Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services