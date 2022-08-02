Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
SunPower Jumps 15.5% Today on Strong Earnings

By Travis Hoium - Aug 2, 2022 at 1:34PM

Key Points

  • Bookings jumped as electricity prices rose across the country.
  • Margins are improving and SunPower may now be sustainably profitable.

Earnings indicate SunPower has turned the corner.

What happened 

Shares of residential solar company SunPower (SPWR 13.67%) jumped as much as 15.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter 2022 financial results. Shares are still up 14.1% at 12:20 p.m. ET and show no signs of stopping. 

So what 

Management said SunPower added 19,700 customers in the second quarter, up 51% from a year ago, and revenue jumped 63% to $417.8 million. Its non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin of 21.3% was the sixth time in seven quarters SunPower reported a gross margin of 20% or more.

Net loss was $42.5 million under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but the company reported a net income of $5.2 million, or $0.03 per share. For the full year, management expects $2,000 to $2,400 in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) per customer, which means $90 million to $110 million in total adjusted EBITDA for the year. That's consistent with the prior outlook, but investors seem relieved that results are hitting expectations. 

Now what 

Momentum continues to be strong for SunPower and the company continues to add energy storage, under the SunVault brand, to residential solar systems at a rapid rate. In the second quarter, 19% of direct channel bookings included SunVault energy storage. 

SunPower needs to continue proving that its business is growing profitably, but the trends look positive. And if electricity prices continue to rise this could be a great renewable energy stock long-term. 

Travis Hoium has positions in SunPower. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

