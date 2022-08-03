Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

By Keith Noonan - Aug 3, 2022 at 12:28PM

Key Points

  • Infinera announced it will sell $275 million worth of convertible senior notes.
  • Investors are dumping shares due to the expectation that this will lead to significant stock dilution.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The communications hardware maker's stock is now down roughly 46% year to date.

What happened

After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (INFN -20.91%) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. The market responded on Wednesday by punishing the communications equipment specialist. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%.

An arrow moving down above chart lines.

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028. The initial purchaser of the notes will also have an option to buy up to $41.25 million in principal notes within 13 days of their initial purchase.

Convertible senior notes are debt instruments that generate interest payments for their holders, but that can also be converted into the issuing company's stock at a predetermined share price. Infinera has been issuing new stock in order to raise funds, and investors are likely right to think that these senior notes will eventually be converted to stock, further diluting shareholders.

The company has increased its outstanding share count by roughly 21% over the last three years. That wouldn't necessarily be a concerning amount if the business were posting profits and still growing at a rapid clip, but its performance has been relatively weak lately. While the company did beat top- and bottom-line expectations in the second quarter, it still posted a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.05 per share with sales growing 5.8% to roughly $358 million. 

Now what

Infinera now has a market capitalization of roughly $1.1 billion and is valued at approximately 72% of this year's expected sales. If the base level of proposed senior notes were to be converted to stock at current prices, it would be equivalent to a roughly 25% increase in the company's outstanding share count. Given that level of potential stock dilution, it's not surprising that the share price tumbled. 

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Infinera Corporation Stock Quote
Infinera Corporation
INFN
$5.12 (-20.91%) $-1.35

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Glowing cable lines.
Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today
 GettyImages-1127541748
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
 Image1
Infinera Just Gave Investors 4 More Reasons to Buy Its Stock
 GettyImages-1077605220
Why Infinera Investors Should Ignore the Short-Term Noise
 GettyImages-822027018
4 Reasons to Buy Infinera Stock After Its Q3 Earnings Beat

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
371%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A Rivian electric vehicle parked in the driveway of a home
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Investor
I Wouldn't Dare Invest in Rental Property; I'd Do This Instead
sofistocks
SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind
Person Turning on TV
Comcast: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services