Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Riot Blockchain Stock Surged 75% Higher in July

By Jon Quast - Aug 3, 2022 at 3:30PM

Key Points

  • Bitcoin moved higher in July, which is good news for Riot Blockchain considering it holds nearly 6,700 BTCs.
  • The company's mining production recently dipped, but this might actually be a shrewd move by management.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Bitcoin bounced back, and that's all that matters for this stock.

What happened

Shares of cryptocurrency mining company Riot Blockchain (RIOT 2.13%) surged 74.7% higher in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its market outperformance was due to the recovering price of Bitcoin (BTC 1.99%), which was up nearly 18% during the month. Riot Blockchain did give a business update early in the month and has already released its report for July. Both reports are worth looking at here.

So what

On July 6, Riot Blockchain provided a business update for June operations. And on Aug. 3, the company did the same for July operations. When it comes to mining Bitcoin, the results for these two months couldn't have been more different. In June, it mined 421 Bitcoins, up 73% compared to June 2021. But in July, it mined just 318 Bitcoins, a 28% year-over-year decrease.

June's Bitcoin production was dramatically higher because Riot Blockchain has far more mining machines now than it did back in 2021. However, these machines were turned off for a good bit of July, leading to the drop in production. 

Riot Blockchain has been building up its mining operations in Texas. However, the power grid is stressed in the Lone Star State, and it's even more stressed during the hot month of July. For this reason, Riot Blockchain voluntarily turned off its mining machines part of the time to support the grid. And management said this led to a 21% decrease in productivity.

On one hand, Riot Blockchain's revenue source is Bitcoin. Therefore, seeing a decline in productivity isn't ideal. On the other hand, electricity is expensive, and the company is saving money by not mining at peak hours. Moreover, management says it's getting credits for voluntarily turning machines off, and it racked up over $9 million in benefits for doing so. This is more than what it would have otherwise earned by mining Bitcoin, which seems like a no-brainer move to me.

To be clear, Riot Blockchain stock was up in July because Bitcoin was up. The stock was little moved when it reported these two business updates.

Now what

With its stock down more than 80% from its 52-week high and with the era of cheap debt coming to an end, Riot Blockchain continued selling a portion of its Bitcoin in July, a trend that began back in March. In June, it sold 71% of its newly mined Bitcoin, and it sold 86% in July. In other words, Riot Blockchain is increasingly funding operations through Bitcoin sales, not through financing.

Riot Blockchain still holds nearly 6,700 Bitcoins, worth over $150 million at their current price. Considering the company's market capitalization is only $1 billion as of this writing, Riot Blockchain stock will likely continue to move in accordance with Bitcoin's moves. Therefore, to predict where Riot Blockchain stock is headed next, you need to be right on the future price of Bitcoin.

Jon Quast has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Riot Blockchain, Inc. Stock Quote
Riot Blockchain, Inc.
RIOT
$7.92 (2.13%) $0.17
Bitcoin Stock Quote
Bitcoin
BTC
$23,477.68 (1.99%) $457.16

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Person using a smartphone while seated at a desk with a laptop
Why Riot Blockchain Trounced the Market Today
 Generic upward
Why Shares of Riot Blockchain, Silvergate Capital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising Today
 people looking at big chart
New York Could Ban Bitcoin Mining: What Does it Mean for Riot Blockchain and CleanSpark?
 young woman assembling bitcoin mining rig
Is Riot Blockchain Better Than Bitcoin's Digital Gold?
 Worried investor
Why Riot Blockchain Shares Crashed Last Month

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
371%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/03/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A Rivian electric vehicle parked in the driveway of a home
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
Investor
I Wouldn't Dare Invest in Rental Property; I'd Do This Instead
teslabodyshoplights
Why Tesla Shares Bounced Ahead of Its Stock-Split Vote
sofistocks
SoFi Technologies' Earnings Report Blew Everyone's Mind

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services