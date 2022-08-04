Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is This Ultra-Growth Stock Priming for a Sale?

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Aug 4, 2022 at 5:50AM

Key Points

  • Alpine REIT went public in 2019 with 20 properties, and today it has 143.
  • The quarterly dividend has grown from $0.06 to $0.27.
  • Undervalued relative to peers, management is looking at options.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Alpine has grown dramatically since its IPO, but investors aren't giving it much credit. Management could sell.

Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE -1.41%) traces its history back to 2019, when it was spun off from CTO Realty Growth (CTO -0.47%). The small real estate investment trust (REIT) has actively looked to expand and improve its portfolio, but investors have not been particularly impressed. Management is open to all possibilities if the current discount relative to peers doesn't close.

Small and focused

When CTO shed Alpine, the point was to create two REITs with different goals. CTO has focused on strip malls and mixed-use developments. Alpine has focused on net-lease properties. In a net lease, the tenant is responsible for most of a property's operating costs. With a large enough portfolio, net-lease assets are fairly low risk. At its initial public offering (IPO), Alpine owned just 20 properties, including some large office buildings. It was not a low-risk portfolio.

However, since that point, CTO, which acts as an external manager, has made a lot of progress with Alpine's portfolio. It has increased the number of properties to 143, and sold off all of the office assets it owned. Now Alpine owns more generic retail properties that are much easier to maintain, buy, sell, and release. In addition, its geographic diversification has increased from 12 states to 35. And it has increased the dividend regularly, going from $0.06 at the time of its IPO (for a partial quarter) to the most recent payment of $0.27. The yield is a generous 5.9% today.

External management is a factor to consider carefully, as there can be conflicts of interest. However, CTO owns 16% of Alpine, so anything it does to you it also does to itself. Thus this issue isn't as material as it may at first seem.

What's not to like?

So far the story with Alpine is a generous yield and solid growth. Although it is a small REIT, it might be worth the risk for more aggressive investors. In addition, it is trading at a material discount to peers on various industry metrics, and the strong growth so far has yet to change this fact. This is an opportunity for value-focused investors, but it could also lead to an even bigger change.

Some numbers will help here. Alpine estimates that its projected 2022 funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio of 66% is one of the lowest in the retail net-lease peer group, and yet its annual dividend yield of almost 6% is at the high end of the group's range. Its price-to-FFO multiple is at the low end of the group, and well below the peer average. And, perhaps most notable, the company believes it trades for less than what it would cost to replace its property portfolio.

There are some caveats, including a balance sheet that's more leveraged than those of many peers. However, like the office exposure and portfolio diversification, that's on the list of items to be addressed. Specifically, Alpine has been selling assets at premium prices and using the proceeds to buy similar properties at more attractive valuations. It recently bumped up its asset sales target for 2022. And it is looking to improve its leverage metrics as well, which will likely entail a stock sale at some point this year.

Essentially, Alpine is trying to look more and more like the companies it competes against. The hope is that this will help close the valuation gap with those peers. But if it doesn't, well, management has basically said it would be willing to sell Alpine to the highest bidder. The list here could realistically include REITs like bellwether National Retail Properties (NNN 0.70%) and up and coming STORE Capital (STOR -0.73%)

While a giant like Realty Income, with over 11,000 assets, probably wouldn't bother with Alpine, National Retail and STORE, with roughly 3,200 and 2,965 properties, respectively, would find 143 properties meaningful and not too big to swallow. National Retail and STORE, meanwhile, both have investment-grade-rated balance sheets, so they could take on the higher leverage at Alpine in relative stride. A sale to either of these solid net-lease REITs would probably be a win for investors if Alpine's management can't convince Wall Street to give the REIT a little more respect.

Wait and see

At this point investors that own Alpine should continue to hold the REIT. The logic here hasn't materially changed. It is a fast-growing, undervalued net-lease REIT with a generous dividend yield. The fact that management is aware of the discount to peers, and is working to close the gap, is good news. That the REIT would be willing to sell itself, meanwhile, suggests there will be a positive outcome one way or another. And, notably, CTO's stake in Alpine hints strongly that it won't sell on the cheap.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends STORE Capital. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Stock Quote
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.
PINE
$18.19 (-1.41%) $0.26
National Retail Properties, Inc. Stock Quote
National Retail Properties, Inc.
NNN
$47.11 (0.70%) $0.33
STORE Capital Corporation Stock Quote
STORE Capital Corporation
STOR
$28.48 (-0.73%) $0.21
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Stock Quote
CTO Realty Growth, Inc.
CTO
$21.38 (-0.47%) $0.10

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_01_24 A hand drawing a chart comparing cost and value _GettyImages-1193782223
Bond Investors Are Fleeing to This Safe-Haven Investment
 20_08_12 A person looking at a red line jaggedly rising _GettyImages-1142663116
This Fast-Growing Net Lease REIT Is Ready for Prime Time
 17_08_01 A person drawing a rising line over a bar chart that is going up _GettyImages-480304834
3 Reasons I Just Bought Alpine Income Property Trust

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
371%
 
S&P 500 Returns
121%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

An advanced robot arm holding a computer processing chip
1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold
Smartphone Retail Investing Robinhood Buy Sell Retire Stock Market Crypto Getty
Apple Has Been Dethroned as the Most Held Robinhood Stock: Here's What Replaced It
A Rivian electric vehicle parked in the driveway of a home
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian
green stocks up bull market
Tech Stocks Surging: 5 Stocks Sending the Nasdaq Higher on Wednesday

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services