Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Bandwidth Stock Tumbled Today

By Chris Neiger - Aug 4, 2022 at 5:26PM

Key Points

  • Bandwidth beat Wall Street's consensus estimates for the quarter.
  • But the company's bottom line appears to be moving in the wrong direction.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors were unimpressed with the company's second quarter, even though it surpassed Wall Street's expectations.

What happened 

Shares of Bandwidth (BAND -8.65%), an enterprise cloud communications company, were falling today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While it reported revenue and earnings that outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, investors appeared unenthused by the results. 

The tech stock was down by 8.6% at the end of the trading day.

So what 

Bandwidth reported second-quarter revenue of $136 million, which was up 12% from the year-ago quarter and beat Wall Street's average estimate of $133.6 million. Additionally, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.04 beat analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share. 

A person pointing to a computer screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

"I am proud of the operating discipline that enabled us to deliver results that exceeded expectations on both the top and bottom line," Bandwidth's CEO, David Morken, said in a press release. 

But despite the company's report of top- and bottom-line results that beat Wall Street's expectations, investors may have focused on the fact that its loss of $0.04 in the quarter came in stark contrast to its earnings of $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. 

Tech investors have become increasingly concerned with companies that are losing money right now, and Bandwith's loss in the quarter may have scared some investors away today. 

With inflation still running at a 40-year high and the Federal Reserve raising rates to bring it down, tech investors are nervous that an economic slowdown is on the horizon. Therefore, companies that aren't putting up solid earnings are ending up on investors' chopping block right now.

Now what

Bandwidth issued guidance for the full year, with revenue expected to be in the range between $551 million and $557 million, which would represent an increase of 13% at the midpoint. 

The company's management said that 2022 non-GAAP earnings will be $0.12 per share at the midpoint, which would be a significant drop from earnings of $0.97 per share in 2021. 

With the company's earnings in the quarter, and for the full year, seemingly moving in the wrong direction, some investors headed for the doors today. 

Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bandwidth Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Bandwidth Inc. Stock Quote
Bandwidth Inc.
BAND
$17.96 (-8.65%) $-1.70

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

man-specs-laptop-chart
1 Nasdaq Stock Down 80% That May Finally Be Worth Buying
 Frustrated man 2022b
Here's Why Bandwidth Shares Dropped More Than 30% on Thursday
 Video conferencing, cloud communications
Why Bandwidth Stock Rebounded Over 6% Today
 man-laptop-investing
3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in December
 man-woman-computer-screen
This Cloud Stock Is a Bargain Despite Increasing Sales by 54% Last Quarter

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
380%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/04/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett Getty
Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like
Investor 67
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping. 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Amazon_Delivery_Service_Partner
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Amazon Stock?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services