Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The Best Defense Dividend Stocks for a Lifetime of Passive Income

By Rich Duprey - Aug 5, 2022 at 5:38AM

Key Points

  • Dividend stocks have long outperformed non-dividend payers.
  • Because defense spending rarely gets cut, look to dividend-paying defense stocks for safety and longevity.
  • One dividend stock is what you normally consider a defense contractor, the second a surprising choice.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The defense industry is a great place to hunt for a steady stream of cash.

The long history of the stock market tells us one of the best things you can do with your money is buy dividend stocks. Time and again studies show dividend stocks outperform nonpaying ones by healthy margins, and even when the market has generated negative returns across certain decades, income-generating stocks still produced gains.

Several years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for non-dividend-paying stocks. Over rolling three-year periods, the higher-yielding securities beat the low- and non-dividend-yielding securities about two-thirds of the time.

M1A2 Abrams tank.

Image source: General Dynamics.

It's one of the reasons why I think the defense industry is an excellent place to look for investments for a lifetime of passive income. They are in an essential industry that may see the rate of growth ebb and flow over the years, but it's a rare period when defense expenditures will actually get cut. These are solid businesses offering generally stable growth that also tend to throw off equally dependable income streams for investors. 

The following pair of defense stocks are great companies to own for the long term.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics (GD -0.66%) is the third-largest defense contractors behind Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies, and the latter was only catapulted into second place by its acquisition of United Technologies in 2020.

General Dynamics generated $38.5 billion in revenue last year, 79% of which came from defense contracts for military hardware such as nuclear submarines, the M1A2 Abrams tank, the Stryker combat vehicle, and assorted weapons systems including heavy machine guns and grenade launchers. The remainder comes from civilian business, primarily commercial jets sold under the Gulfstream banner, and it generated over $8.1 billion in revenue last year.

Both areas of focus have been lucrative for General Dynamics, helping to support its dividend. Earlier this year the defense contractor raised its quarterly payout 5.9% to $1.26 per share, or $5.04 per year, the 25th consecutive year it increased the dividend.

The yield is a healthy 2.2% annually, and with shares trading at 16 times next year's earnings estimates, 1.7 times sales, and 15 times the free cash flow it produces, General Dynamics offers a great way to invest in defense with your portfolio.

3M

You don't normally think of 3M (MMM 3.23%) as a defense industry stock since it's best known for its Post-It notepads, Scotch brand tape, and -- more recently -- N95 masks. But it also supplies products and services to the military, from protective solutions for surfaces and equipment to communication headsets, high visibility apparel, and eyewear.

3M has been around for over 100 years and has weathered all kinds of economic markets and geopolitical events, and it remains a solid, growing $81 billion business. It generated $35.4 billion in sales last year, up 10% from the year before, with operating income growing 3% to $7.4 billion.

Notably, 3M has paid investors a dividend for virtually that entire time, and it has raised the payout for 64 straight years, which places it among a select group of stocks called Dividend Kings

Through recessions and depressions, world wars and pandemics, 3M has persevered and will continue doing so as it pays its shareholders a stream of revenue over the course of their lifetimes.

Rich Duprey has positions in 3M. The Motley Fool recommends 3M and Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

3M Company Stock Quote
3M Company
MMM
$148.12 (3.23%) $4.63
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Stock Quote
Raytheon Technologies Corporation
RTX
$92.78 (-1.85%) $-1.75
General Dynamics Corporation Stock Quote
General Dynamics Corporation
GD
$229.16 (-0.66%) $-1.51
Lockheed Martin Corporation Stock Quote
Lockheed Martin Corporation
LMT
$428.13 (-0.27%) $-1.17

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Buysell stock
1 Green Flag for 3M in 2022, and 1 Red Flag
 mmm
This Dow Jones Stock Has a Huge Risk You Might Not Know About
 22_02_14 A hand drawing the world turnaround _GettyImages-835645678
This Is My Favorite Industrial Stock Right Now
 featured-transcript-logo
3M (MMM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 stockrising
Why 3M Stock Popped Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
380%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/05/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Buffett Getty
Warren Buffett Is Betting on a Stock the Market Doesn't Like
Investor 67
2 Growth Stocks That Could Be in the Next Generation of FAANG Stocks
Well dressed person in an office looking at a smartphone
Cathie Wood Went Bargain Shopping. 3 Stocks She Bought Hand Over Fist Last Week
Amazon_Delivery_Service_Partner
Is Now the Right Time to Buy Amazon Stock?

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services