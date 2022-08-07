Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Should You Really Follow Warren Buffett's Lead on Apple Stock?

By Rich Duprey - Aug 7, 2022 at 6:15AM

Key Points

  • Warren Buffett often invests in things he warns against for others.
  • Apple represents over 41% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.
  • Making such a big bet on one stock could be risky for your portfolio.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The Oracle of Omaha has made a huge bet on the tech giant.

It's hard to argue with the idea Warren Buffett is the greatest living investor. His Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A -0.59%) (BRK.B -0.29%) has generated a 20.1% compounded annual return since he took over the company in 1965, compared to a 10.5% return by the S&P 500 index. 

There's a reason he's called the Oracle of Omaha, and it's why many investors follow his every stock move, but often Buffett's investing advice is more one of "do as I say, not as I do." For example, he once derided derivatives as weapons of financial mass destruction, yet invested in them himself. He also said he hated the railroad and airline industries, but invested heavily in both himself.

Warren Buffett.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

An apple a day

Buffett is also not a fan of a diversified portfolio, telling Berkshire shareholders in 1996, "diversification is, as practiced generally, makes very little sense for anyone that knows what they're doing. It is a protection against ignorance." He said investing in just three stocks is probably all anyone needs to do.

While Berkshire Hathaway does own dozens of companies because of the vast sums of money he invests, Buffett has put most of his eggs into one basket: Apple (AAPL -0.14%).

The conglomerate owns almost a billion shares of the tech stock (another sector he once said he wouldn't invest in), which amounts to a 5.6% stake in the company, but its $147.2 billion market valuation means it represents 41.8% of Berkshire's own total portfolio.

But that raises the question of whether you should follow his lead. Should you sink almost half of your portfolio's value into Apple stock, or for that matter, should you make any stock that large of a position in your portfolio?

A unique business

Apple is probably a stock that everyone could own. Few companies are as iconic and possess as loyal a following as the tech giant does. Dip a toe into the Apple ecosystem and you immediately feel the pull of the undertow dragging you deeper in.

Consumers willingly pay a hefty premium for Apple products because of their quality, interconnectedness, and styling. It's why it was just able to report rising sales in its second quarter despite the headwinds impacting its business and industry.

Revenue rose to a record $83 billion for the period, up 2% year over year, as product revenue rose 7% to $77.5 billion and service revenue reached a record $20 billion, a 17% increase. While product margins contracted, mostly due to unfavorable currency exchange rates, Apple continues to produce significant operating cash flows, some $23 billion for the quarter. It enables Apple to easily pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, which yields a modest 0.6% annually.

With that amount of cash available to it, not only is the payout quite sustainable, but also has room for growth in the years to come.

Product and service feed off each other

Apple, of course, is best known for its consumer electronic products, initially its Mac computers, which are still a big seller, but lately for the iPhone, which manages to regularly surpass analyst expectations for growth.

While it does not break out sales anymore for the iPhone, CFO Luca Maestri did note the device achieved an all-time high for installed base of active devices, and CEO Tim Cook noted, "On iPhone, there was no obvious evidence of macroeconomic impact during the June quarter." 

In fact, Strategy Analytics says Apple had its best second-quarter market share for smartphones in 10 years, as shipments swelled to 47.5 million, giving Apple a 16.3% share. 

Yet much of Apple's future is in services and how well it's able to monetize its customers. So far, business is booming. As Maestri pointed out, "The record level of performance of our services portfolio during the June quarter reflects the strength of our ecosystem on many fronts."

Apple now has more than 860 million paid subscriptions across the services on all of its platforms, up over 160 million -- 23% -- over the last 12 months. 

Too much of a good thing

So it's clear why Buffett (and many others) loves Apple so much, but it's not intuitive that you should make as large of a bet on it as he did, even if you do want to buy in. Even a company as good as Apple is going to go through rough times periodically, and such concentration means any hiccup could obliterate years of work to save and invest.

Diversification provides a buffer against your entire portfolio cratering. Also, having billions of dollars at your disposal to put into the market makes it easier to recoup if your bet goes south. Putting almost half your retirement portfolio into one stock is a lot riskier, and one most investors shouldn't take.

Following Buffett's stock moves is fine up to a point. Hedging your bets on a market crash by diversifying your investments still makes the most sense.

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Apple Inc. Stock Quote
Apple Inc.
AAPL
$165.35 (-0.14%) $0.23
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.A
$439,528.92 (-0.59%) $-2,620.08
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B
$292.07 (-0.29%) $0.84

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

couple computer screen
Why Apple Stock Jumped 18.9% in July
 a person on a laptop
Supply Chain Constraints Ease as Apple Reports $83 Billion in Revenue
 Money Plant
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
 Warren Buffett Motley fool
Why Warren Buffett Loves Apple
 Warren Buffett
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
A couple counting money.
Want $300 in Passive Income Every Month? Invest in These 3 Stocks
happy trader investing growth profit buy stock celebrate
1 Growth Stock That Is Absolutely Soaring

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services