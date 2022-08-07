Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Dividend Stock Bit Off More Than It Could Chew -- Should You Sell or Hold?

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Aug 7, 2022 at 8:15AM

Key Points

  • Industrial Logistics agreed to buy industrial peer Monmouth REIT.
  • The deal closed, but the REIT was hoping to sell some assets to help pay for the deal.
  • Rising rates and weakening property markets upended that plan in a painful way for dividend investors.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Industrial Logistics Properties planned a big merger, but it hasn't worked out quite as well as hoped.

There are really only a couple of ways for real estate investment trusts (REITs) to grow. They can build properties, buy properties, or buy a peer. Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT -1.27%) recently bought a peer, looking to increase its scale and diversification. What dividend investors got, however, was a huge dividend cut. Here's what happened, why, and why you might want to look at other alternatives.

Not exactly a boring investment

REITs are intended to give small investors the opportunity to benefit from the income that institutional-level properties create. The expectation of most dividend investors in the sector is that these stocks will largely be a snooze, providing slow and steady dividend growth. There are some REITs that focus more on growth than yield, but even in such situations the story is generally low-risk in nature. Owning property and collecting rent payments each month just isn't that complicated, and it's better for everyone if these businesses are not all that exciting.

A person scanning a package.

Image source: Getty Images.

To be fair, the pandemic did throw a wrench into the REIT sector. However, most companies managed to muddle through in relative stride, with some even increasing their dividends in 2020 despite the health scare. The names that cut their dividends, meanwhile, generally did so to protect their liquidity. 

Industrial Logistics Properties actually got through the early days of the pandemic without a dividend cut. But it did end up cutting its dividend in July 2022, dropping the payment to a token penny per share per quarter. That's a level that is generally meant to allow institutional investors with a dividend mandate, like insurance companies, to continue holding a stock. For small investors, the cut to a penny from the previous level of $0.33 is tantamount to the elimination of the payment.

The thing is, this cut had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was totally self-inflicted.

High-risk moves

The story here dates back to November 2021, when the REIT agreed to buy Monmouth REIT for $4 billion. It was an all-cash deal, completed in February, that was announced with very material objectives. Most notably, management said it would be immediately accretive to normalized funds from operations (FFO). A dividend cut was nowhere in the discussion.

However, a key part of the integration plan involved selling assets, which would help Industrial Logistics pay for the deal. The rising interest rate environment and property market weakness, according to the REIT, have delayed that sales process and, thus, led the company to cut the dividend. Although the reduction has been pitched as temporary, the exact wording of the news release is not comforting: "...ILPT currently anticipates that its dividend will return to a rate at, or close to, its historical level sometime in 2023." So investors could end up with a permanently lower dividend after a deal that was supposed to lead to growth.

Additionally the external manager might push the accelerator on growth even if it isn't in the best interests of shareholders. That puts a different light on the Monmouth deal -- and, importantly, this risk won't change even if the dividend gets restored to previous levels.

A poor risk/reward trade-off

Historically, Industrial Logistics' dividend yield has been high relative to other names in the industrial REIT space. That is a clear enticement to dividend investors, but one that, in hindsight, came with material risks. The dividend cut has put those risks on display, with the external management structure front and center. If you own this REIT, you might want to consider alternatives. If you are looking at this REIT, you might want to consider alternatives. It clearly isn't a safe and reliable dividend payer and, as long as it is externally managed, nothing is likely to change that fact any time soon.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Quote
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
ILPT
$9.35 (-1.27%) $0.12

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Warehouse 2022
Here's Why This REIT Plunged by 23% on Thursday
 warehouse
This Beaten-Down Warehouse REIT Could Be a Takeover Target
 Warehouse workers
Top Real Estate News for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021: A Little REIT in a Big Deal
 High angle shot of businesspeople shaking hands during a meeting.
This Little-Known REIT Just Beat Out Two Real Estate Titans On a $4 Billion Deal

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/07/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Hourglass Coins Cash Bills Money Invest Rich Retirement Compound Getty
Prediction: These Will Be the 10 Largest Stocks by 2030
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Fantastic Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
GettyImages-1298191558
Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
multifamily-apartment-living
A Long-Term Winning Dividend Stock Selling for Cheap Right Now

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services