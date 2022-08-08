Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Tyson Foods Slumped 10.1% on Monday

By Brett Schafer - Aug 8, 2022 at 3:58PM

Key Points

  • Tyson Foods reported its Q2 earnings on Aug. 8.
  • Adjusted earnings per share missed analyst expectations.
  • The stock is still up 14% over the past year.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The multinational food company reported disappointing earnings.

What happened

Shares of Tyson Foods (TSN -9.09%) slumped as much as 10.1% on Monday, making it a tough start to the week for the meat processing company. The owner of Tyson, Jimmy Dean, and Hillshire Farms brands reported second-quarter earnings below expectations. As of 3:04 p.m. ET, the stock is down 8.5% today.

So what

Before the market opened on Aug. 8, Tyson Foods reported its Q2 earnings for the three months ending in June. Revenue was up to $13.5 billion compared to $12.48 billion a year ago, beating Wall Street estimates of $13.25 billion. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.94, missing the pre-earnings estimate of $1.98. This adjusted EPS miss is likely why Tyson Foods stock is down today.

Tyson is benefiting from rising meat prices around the world, which are driving revenue growth. But investors were likely concerned to see the company's volumes drop in Q2, down 1.9% year over year. Management said this is due to labor constraints at its processing facilities, which are below pre-pandemic levels and prevented the company from fulfilling all of its demand this quarter.

We also see the negative impacts inflation can have on a commodity producer like Tyson Foods. Even though meat prices are soaring, helping Tyson's revenue growth, its adjusted EPS was down 28% in the quarter due to rising input and labor costs. This is not a good recipe for building long-term value for shareholders. 

Now what

Even with the recent price drop, Tyson Foods stock is up 14% over the past year and trades at a market cap of $28.7 billion. With $2.2 billion in free cash flow generated in the last twelve months, that puts the stock at a price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio of just 13. This is below the market average but not generally dirt cheap, especially with inconsistent earnings growth.

If you believe in the long-term growth of Tyson's business, now could be a good time to buy the stock. But if not, it's best to stay away and avoid "buying the dip" on this food processor. 

Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Tyson Foods, Inc. Stock Quote
Tyson Foods, Inc.
TSN
$79.50 (-9.09%) $-7.95

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 Meat production - GettyImages-656129772
Why Tyson Foods Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today
 featured-transcript-logo
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 tsn stock tyson stock best food stocks to buy 2022 meat stocks inflatkion food
Why Tyson Foods Stock Jumped 10.4% in December
 value-cost-chart
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
377%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/08/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

burning money hundred dollar bill $100
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
rising arrow three
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2022's Second Half and Beyond
Solar panels and workers
If I Could Buy Only 1 Dividend Stock, This Would Be It
Dice labeled buy and sell rolling on a stock chart.
Why Tilray, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Just Jumped

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services