Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Is Altria a Buy?

By Rich Duprey - Aug 9, 2022 at 10:15AM

Key Points

  • Altria is confronting inflation, rising energy prices, competition, and other hurdles.
  • Regulators appear to have effectively banned Juul and IQOS from the U.S. market.
  • The stock is very cheap, though, and has some potential paths to better days.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The tobacco giant has been beaten down after a series of misfortunes.

It's a strange day when a tobacco company has far more success with its cigarette business than its reduced-risk products, but that's where Altria Group (MO -0.02%) finds itself today.

Altria just missed analyst revenue expectations in the second quarter while beating forecasts on earnings, but its investment in electronic-cigarette maker Juul Labs has been absolutely crushed by the Food and Drug Administration, which ordered its devices pulled from store shelves.

Person stubbing out a cigarette.

Image source: Getty Images.

Meanwhile, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Philip Morris International (PM 0.04%) is prohibited from importing its IQOS heated tobacco device into the country. These were marketed and sold by Altria under its Marlboro Heat Sticks brand. And so Altria's harm-reduction efforts are, well, going up in smoke.

That's reflected in its stock price, which has lost one-fifth of its value over the past three months. The shares, which had been up 20% for the year in June, are now down almost 7% year to date. It's caused investors to wonder whether buying Altria's shares is worthwhile.

With smoking in a secular decline and Altria now the only major tobacco company without an e-cigarette on the market, let's see whether you'll get burned if you add this tobacco stock to your portfolio.

Getting stubbed out by market influences

Inflation is taking a toll too. While Altria's own costs are rising as a result, its customers are also having to contend with rocketing food and energy costs, which cuts into their limited disposable income and causes them to prioritize what they buy. 

Revenue fell 5.7% in the first quarter to $6.5 billion, though that does include the impact of Altria's sale of its wine business last October. Net of excise taxes, revenue was down 4.3% to $5.4 billion.

Adjusted profits, though, were up almost 3% to $1.26 per share, as Altria has repurchased more than 21 million shares in the first six months of the year. While net profits were down, that was almost all due to investments Altria has made in Juul; Anheuser-Busch InBev, the maker of Budweiser beer; and marijuana producer Cronos.

Although the brewer has delivered a solid performance, it had to completely write off its Russian investments -- and the higher foreign currency exchange rates caused the fair value of these investments to temporarily dip below their carrying value, resulting in non-cash impairment charges. Cronos also dragged down performance, resulting in a $120 million loss on the equity investment in the quarter.

The real crushing blow, though, was Juul, which saw Altria take yet another 35% devaluation to its $13.4 billion investment in the company. It now puts the price tag at just $450 million because of the decreased likelihood the FDA will reverse its decision on Juul products (the agency did temporarily suspend its ban so it could review its decision). Juul is expected to declare bankruptcy if the FDA upholds its ban.

Rising from the ashes

It certainly seems a bleak landscape, but Altria does have a lot going for it, too.

It could start investing again in its own e-cig products, since its Juul investment prevents it from doing so unless the value of the deal decreased by 90% or more. Since it already has experience with such products through its MarkTen brand it shelved at the time, it could relaunch those or even acquire an existing product.

Altria also has made investments in other smokeless tobacco options, including snuff, snus, and nicotine pouches. It owns the Copenhagen and Skoal brands of snuff and snus, and several years ago the On! brand of nicotine pouches.

Its oral tobacco products have a near 47% share of the market with the 200-year-old Copenhagen brand as the leader with a 27.2% share. The On! brand has grown to almost 5% of the market. Altria's Marlboro brand of cigarettes has been the market leader for 45 years, and it continues to own nearly half of the traditional cigarette market.

A smoldering opportunity

Altria is financially strong and its stock is very cheap, trading at just eight times next year's earnings. At around $44 a share, the stock goes for what it did back in 2015 -- and during the early stages of the pandemic, when the market collapsed.

With a dividend that yields a lush 8.1% and has increased annually for more than 50 years -- making it a Dividend King -- Altria's stock is an attractive buy at these prices.



Rich Duprey has positions in Altria Group. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Altria Group, Inc. Stock Quote
Altria Group, Inc.
MO
$44.21 (-0.02%) $0.01
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Quote
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
BUD
$53.89 (-0.22%) $0.12
Philip Morris International Inc. Stock Quote
Philip Morris International Inc.
PM
$97.67 (0.04%) $0.04
Cronos Group Stock Quote
Cronos Group
CRON
$3.10 (-13.27%) $0.47

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

vaping ecig electronic cigarette
Altria or Philip Morris International: Which Stock Should You Buy Now?
 featured-transcript-logo
Altria Group (MO) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 saving money young woman budget
You Can Count On This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
 A businessperson analyzes data
Got $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Buy on the Dip Now
 Juul refill pods vape nicotine
Juul Ban: Here's What Altria Investors Need to Know

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
379%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

burning money hundred dollar bill $100
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Couple talking to an investment advisor -- GettyImages-896461064
3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)
Person looking closely at computer Getty
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services