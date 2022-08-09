Why Desktop Metal Was Outpacing the Market Today

What happened

Desktop Metal (DM 0.77%) stamped out its latest set of quarterly earnings Tuesday morning, and investors were figuring out just what to make of them. Shares of the 3D printer manufacturer seesawed between marginal gains and slight losses, generally hovering slightly above the performance of the S&P 500 index. As of mid-afternoon trading, Desktop Metal's shares were flat against the previous day's close.

So what

For the quarter, Desktop Metal posted record revenue of just under $58 million -- more than triple the nearly $19 million in the same quarter last year and slightly above analyst estimates. However, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss deepened to more than $30 million ($0.10 per share) from the year-ago shortfall of just over $21 million. Collectively, prognosticators were expecting a deficit of only $0.08 per share.

Desktop Metal quoted its founder and CEO, Ric Fulop, as saying that "Our strong financial results represent the strength and breadth of our unmatched AM 2.0 portfolio as our team continues to execute at a high level in a dynamic macro environment."

"AM" stands for additive manufacturing, which essentially refers to the layering process utilized by 3D printers to produce their output.

Now what

Desktop Metal also reaffirmed its revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of 2022.

The company continues to expect around $260 million on the top line for the year, which, if achieved, would be more than 130% higher than the 2021 tally. It would also exceed the average analyst estimate of nearly $251 million. As for EBITDA, the company believes this will be a loss of around $90 million for the year. No net profitability forecasts were provided.