Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Desktop Metal Was Outpacing the Market Today

By Eric Volkman - Aug 9, 2022 at 2:48PM

Key Points

  • Investors were weighing how to react to the company's latest set of quarterly results.
  • Revenue was up substantially during the period, but the net loss deepened.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The market clearly found something to like in the 3D printing specialist's second quarter.

What happened

Desktop Metal (DM 0.77%) stamped out its latest set of quarterly earnings Tuesday morning, and investors were figuring out just what to make of them. Shares of the 3D printer manufacturer seesawed between marginal gains and slight losses, generally hovering slightly above the performance of the S&P 500 index. As of mid-afternoon trading, Desktop Metal's shares were flat against the previous day's close.

So what

For the quarter, Desktop Metal posted record revenue of just under $58 million -- more than triple the nearly $19 million in the same quarter last year and slightly above analyst estimates. However, the company's non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss deepened to more than $30 million ($0.10 per share) from the year-ago shortfall of just over $21 million. Collectively, prognosticators were expecting a deficit of only $0.08 per share.

Desktop Metal quoted its founder and CEO, Ric Fulop, as saying that "Our strong financial results represent the strength and breadth of our unmatched AM 2.0 portfolio as our team continues to execute at a high level in a dynamic macro environment."

"AM" stands for additive manufacturing, which essentially refers to the layering process utilized by 3D printers to produce their output.

Now what

Desktop Metal also reaffirmed its revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for the entirety of 2022.

The company continues to expect around $260 million on the top line for the year, which, if achieved, would be more than 130% higher than the 2021 tally. It would also exceed the average analyst estimate of nearly $251 million. As for EBITDA, the company believes this will be a loss of around $90 million for the year. No net profitability forecasts were provided.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Desktop Metal, Inc. Stock Quote
Desktop Metal, Inc.
DM
$2.61 (0.77%) $0.02

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

3d printing
Desktop Metal: Is Now the Time for a 3D Printing Stock?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
379%
 
S&P 500 Returns
123%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/09/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

burning money hundred dollar bill $100
If You're Receiving Social Security Benefits, Get Ready for a Record Increase in 2023
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Person looking closely at computer Getty
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Couple talking to an investment advisor -- GettyImages-896461064
3 Retirement Strategies That Run Circles Around a 401(k)

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services