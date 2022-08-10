Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Medical Debt Will Be Surgically Removed from Your Credit Score

By The Daily Upside - Aug 10, 2022 at 9:00PM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Your credit score may soon have a healthier glow. On Wednesday, VantageScore, a credit score provider owned by the industry's Big Three, said it...

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Your credit score may soon have a healthier glow.

On Wednesday, VantageScore, a credit score provider owned by the industry's Big Three, said it will stop factoring medical debt into its scores.

Road to Financial Wellness

Medical debt has reached nauseating levels. A survey released earlier this year by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that a whopping 50 million American adults, or roughly one in five, are paying off medical bills for themselves or a family member. According to the survey, one in eight of them owes at least $10,000 in medical debt.

It's also the most common kind of consumer debt – last year, 58% of debts recorded in collections were for medical bills, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). VantageScore's reason for excluding them is simple: CEO Silvio Tavares told The Wall Street Journal the company's internal calculations showing medical debt is not a reliable predictor of the likelihood someone repays other debts. Tavares said millions could see a credit score increase of up to 20 points under the new methodology, but his company's owners aren't yet on board:

  • VantageScore is jointly held by the three major credit score bureaus, Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, which have records on 200 million Americans. They have slowly reduced the impact of medical debt, but haven't done away with it -- recent changes include removing settled medical debt from credit reports, adding a year-long grace period before adding new medical debt to records, and eliminating unpaid medical debts of $500 or less.
  • The CFPB, however, says those moves by the Big Three are insufficient, and that the majority of medical collections will likely remain on credit reports. Before the changes, the CFPB said there was roughly $88 billion in medical bills on 43 million credit reports.

Extra Credit: Earlier this year, Equifax sent out inaccurate credit reports on millions of Americans applying for auto loans, credit cards, and mortgages. Maxine Waters, chairwoman of the House Financial Service Committee, said the CFPB should freeze Equifax's ability to sell credit scores to lenders until it can prove its internal controls are satisfactory. She's owed a debt of gratitude.



None

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

featured-daily-upside-image
Bonds, Stocks Rally After Encouraging Inflation Report
 featured-daily-upside-image
Nearly Half of American Teens Say They Are Never Not Online
 featured-transcript-logo
Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 featured-transcript-logo
Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
373%
 
S&P 500 Returns
122%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/10/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Clock with the words %22time to buy%22 on its hands.
1 Growth Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A black Tesla car driving on an open road in the snow
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Person looking closely at computer Getty
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
DNA with icons and doctor
Why Invitae Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services