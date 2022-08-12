Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Six Flags Stock Is Bouncing Back Today

By Lou Whiteman - Aug 12, 2022 at 2:27PM

Key Points

  • On Thursday, shares of Six Flags lost one-fifth of their value after a disappointing earnings release.
  • Investors should have seen at least some of the trouble coming, as Six Flags has telegraphed 2022 is a year of transition.
  • The long-term plan is promising, but will take into 2023 to play out.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The near term isn't great, but the long-term bull case is still intact.

What happened

A day after Six Flags Entertainment (SIX 12.03%) plummeted after a poor earnings report, a number of Wall Street analysts are out with reports saying they are not yet ready to give up on the theme park operator. The stock is bouncing back as a result, up as much as 11% in Friday trading.

So what

Six Flags investors have been on a roller coaster of late. The company's second-quarter results sent shares plummeting, with attendance numbers down 22% year over year. The low attendance figures caused the company to significantly miss analyst expectations, reporting second-quarter revenue of $435 million compared to the $530 million consensus estimate.

The stock fell more than 20% on Thursday, but analysts added a little context to the results overnight. This year, as CEO Selim Bassoul said during the post-earnings call, "is a transitional year for Six Flags" as he shifts the focus away from getting as many people through the turnstiles as possible and toward building revenue per visitor.

And to his point, total guest spending per capita in the first half of 2022 was up 26% year over year.

Six Flags was the subject of at least six lowered price targets overnight, and KeyBanc analyst Brett Andress downgraded the stock, calling the quarter "indefensible." But others were more sanguine. Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski lowered his price target and said he doesn't see much reason for optimism for 2022, but that he believes Bassoul's "strategy will ultimately prove correct."

Truist analyst Michael Swartz also lowered his price target, but said after Thursday's decline the stock is "not expensive."

Now what

It usually doesn't go well when a company asks Wall Street for patience, but in this case there is reason for long-term investors to buckle up and stay on board. As mentioned above, Bassoul has been open about the need to refine Six Flags' business to focus on park experience and generating more revenue from food sales and other amenities. Part of the way you accomplish those goals is to control ticket sales to make sure lines for popular rides and at the food court do not get out of hand.

Six Flags still has a lot going for it. The tourism company operates more than two dozen parks within a few hours drive of most North American major markets, making it an ideal destination for day trips. In a period of economic uncertainty and rising inflation, consumers might put off once-in-a-lifetime vacations, but could offset those with lower-budget days out.

The bull case isn't dead, but it will clearly take time to play out. On Friday, at least, it appears some investors are willing to go along for the ride.

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Six Flags. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Stock Quote
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
SIX
$23.66 (12.03%) $2.54
Stifel Financial Corp. Stock Quote
Stifel Financial Corp.
SF
$64.14 (0.92%) $0.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

featured-transcript-logo
Six Flags (SIX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
 business person thoughtful
Why Six Flags Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today
 GettyImages-121266146
With Recession (Possibly) on the Horizon, Can Six Flags Survive?
 amusementpark2
Six Flags CEO Could Steer Stock to Long-Term Success
 amusementpark
This Company's 2021 Revenue Was an Absolute Rocket -- and 2022 Looks Good, Too

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
389%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/12/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

GettyImages-1331795324
My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)
Stock Trader Analyst Fund Manager Buy Sell Chart Decline Bear Market Smartphone Getty
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
080922-cable-tv-wireless
Verizon's Wireless Problem May Be Bigger Than You Think
rebound-arrow
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services