Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

70% of Seniors Will Face This Giant Expense -- and Many Are Unprepared

By Maurie Backman - Aug 13, 2022 at 5:18AM

Key Points

  • It's important to budget carefully for a wide range of retirement expenses.
  • Many people routinely overlook one key expense because they mistakenly think Medicare will pay for it.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Many retirees and their families could be in for a world of financial upheaval.

In the course of retirement planning, workers need to factor in various future expenses. These include housing, hobbies and other pastimes, and healthcare.

Now it's hardly a secret that medical costs tend to increase with age. And it's a fairly well-known fact that healthcare coverage under Medicare is by no means free, so it's important that workers set aside money to cover their future medical bills whether by padding their 401(k)s and IRAs or funding health savings accounts.

But one big misconception about Medicare is that coverage is all-encompassing. That's hardly the truth. Not only does Medicare not pick up the tab for common services like eye exams and dental care, but it also won't cover a major expense that can wreak havoc on seniors' finances -- long-term care. And the sooner you're aware of that, the sooner you can make a plan so you and your loved ones aren't stuck with astoundingly high costs.

Couple with serious expressions sitting on a couch and looking at a document.

Image source: Getty Images.

Avoid a financial shock

It's estimated that 70% of seniors will wind up requiring some type of long-term care in their lifetime, and the costs could be astronomical.

Last year, the annual national median cost for an assisted living facility was $54,000, according to Genworth. But that's just the median cost, and in some parts of the country, assisted living costs a lot more.

Then there's nursing home care. The annual national median cost for a private room last year was a whopping $108,405. And while home health aides come at a lower price point, the annual median cost of that service last year was $61,776.

Now you might think that if you wind up needing long-term care, you can simply look to your Medicare plan to pick up the tab. But it's important to know that Medicare will generally not cover the cost of long-term care, largely because it won't pay for custodial care or help with everyday living.

What Medicare might pay for is in-home care or nursing-facility care following an accident or illness. But there's a big distinction between that and custodial care -- one that often leaves seniors and their loved ones on the hook for extraordinary bills.

Be prepared

Boosting your savings is one way to cover the cost of long-term care. But an equally important move to make is exploring your options for long-term care insurance.

Workers are commonly advised to start applying for this insurance around their mid-50s. Delaying those applications often means getting stuck with higher premium rates.

Now long-term care insurance isn't perfect. Some policies only offer limited coverage, and there's a big expense to bear in securing a policy. But when you look at the numbers above, it's easy to make the case that putting long-term care insurance in place is an essential step toward protecting yourself and your family financially.

In a recent survey by HGC Secure, only 10% of respondents said they have long-term care coverage. Granted, that was a limited survey of 402 people ages 40 to 64, some of whom are too young to put that sort of insurance in place.

The point, however, is that come your mid-50s, long-term insurance should really be on your radar. Although it's an expense you might think you won't bear, the reality is that you're more likely to need some type of long-term care than not.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

Two individuals looking at laptop
Should You Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security Benefits? Here's What the Statistics Show
 Social Security Card Dice Gamble Chips Benefit Cut CPI Entitlement Getty
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
 woman putting money in piggy bank
Want to Invest Like Warren Buffett? Bear Markets May Be the Perfect Time to Start
 family saving money generational wealth
Recession This, Recession That -- Here's How You Should Invest During These Uncertain Times
 mature senior couple drinking wine toasting celebrating POC
3 Unexpected Sources of Retirement Income

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
389%
 
S&P 500 Returns
125%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

rebound-arrow
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
A trader smiles while at their work station
Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen
GettyImages-1331795324
My Top Dividend Aristocrat to Buy and Hold for the Next 25 Years (and It's Not Even Close)
Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool2
Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services