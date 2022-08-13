LVMHF (LVMHF 0.72%) owned Tiffany & Co recently sold an NFT redeemable for a Cryptopunk piece of jewelry. The offer was mocked on social media, but it brought in $15 million and could show the future of marketing in a digital world.
How Tiffany Made $15 Million From Cryptopunk NFTs
Tiffany reached 10,000 wealthy customers by offering a piece of jewelry tied to an expensive NFT.
The NFT offered is redeemable for a custom pendant.
After selling out quickly, this could be a great marketing tool for future product launches.
Tiffany sold an NFT that was a brilliant marketing tool.
