Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

How Tiffany Made $15 Million From Cryptopunk NFTs

By Travis Hoium - Aug 13, 2022 at 10:06AM

Key Points

  • Tiffany reached 10,000 wealthy customers by offering a piece of jewelry tied to an expensive NFT.
  • The NFT offered is redeemable for a custom pendant.
  • After selling out quickly, this could be a great marketing tool for future product launches.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Tiffany sold an NFT that was a brilliant marketing tool.

LVMHF (LVMHF 0.72%) owned Tiffany & Co recently sold an NFT redeemable for a Cryptopunk piece of jewelry. The offer was mocked on social media, but it brought in $15 million and could show the future of marketing in a digital world. 

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/riiv, I'll earn some extra money that supports my channel. My opinions remain my own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Quote
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMHF
$718.00 (0.72%) $5.14
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Quote
LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMUY
$143.66 (0.96%) $1.37

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

sunglasses shopping smile rich luxury wealth
Why LVMH's Future Looks Luxuriously Lush
 GettyImages-TiffanyBag
Tiffany Talks Lawsuits, LVMH Moet Hennessy Listens
 A jewelry shop with inventory behind glass displays
Why LVMH Can Outlast the Coronavirus
 GettyImages-492914418
As Macy's and Sephora Flee the Mall, Will Other Retailers Follow?
 jewelry store small
Tiffany & Co. Shareholders Officially Agree to Let LVMH Take Over

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
400%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/13/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card Dice Gamble Chips Benefit Cut CPI Entitlement Getty
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Two individuals looking at laptop
Should You Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security Benefits? Here's What the Statistics Show
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Brilliant Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
rebound-arrow
4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services