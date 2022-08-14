Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Disney+ Faces Huge Losses. Can the Stock Recover?

By James Brumley - Aug 14, 2022 at 9:37AM

Key Points

  • Impending price increases should improve Disney's streaming revenue by about 40%.
  • The rate increases could be more accepted by consumers than some might assume.
  • Plus, the price hikes have the potential to make Disney's streaming services profitable.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Losses logged by the company's streaming services may be on the verge of turning around.

If you want to know why Walt Disney (DIS 3.30%) is upping its streaming prices, it's not difficult to figure out. These services are costing the company considerably more than the revenue they're generating. And the problem is still getting worse rather than better. Something's got to give sooner or later -- and sooner than later.

The thing is, while higher streaming prices might prompt some subscribers to grumble, the price increase is apt to prove more palatable than you might suspect. This puts real profits on the radar.

Necessary price increases

On the off chance you're reading this and aren't aware, the price of Disney+ and Hulu are about to go up. The cost of ad-free Disney+ will move from $7.99 per month to $10.99, while Hulu's ad-free monthly cost will rise from $12.99 to $14.99. The ad-supported version of Hulu will see a $1 price increase to $7.99 per month, and the ad-supported version of Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month when it launches in September.

In addition, Walt Disney announced a price increase for ESPN+ last month, from $6.99 to $9.99 per month beginning later this month. While cheaper for consumers, ad revenue driven by ad-supported streaming platforms tends to offset the price difference, generating total per-user revenue that's comparable to ad-free services' revenue.

Comparable price hikes will also be put in place for bundles of the three services, as well as for full-year subscriptions. The price increases could be tough to impose on consumers that have become accustomed to dirt-cheap streaming services. However, there's seemingly little choice in the matter for Disney.

The graphic below tells the tale. Walt Disney's total streaming revenue has steadily grown since the company began reporting it in early 2020. All told, the company did a little over $5.1 billion worth of streaming business last quarter alone. The problem: Walt Disney's streaming operations also lost a little over $1 billion during the three-month stretch ending in early July, which is also a record following a streak of widening losses.

The bigger Disney+ gets, the more money it loses.

Data source: Walt Disney. Chart by author.

Given the underlying loss trend, clearly Walt Disney needs something to change -- and soon -- with its streaming subscriber base nearing the company's expectations for streaming subscriber counts. The intended price increase just might do the trick.

The new math works

The planned price hikes are steep, to be sure -- around 40%, on average. Though not notably more expensive than access to Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max or Netflix, Disney's streaming services will be on par with the cost of rivals' similar services. And consumers may be better prepared for these higher prices than you might think.

Survey data compiled by Morning Consult early this year puts things in perspective. A poll of more than 2,000 adults living in the United States indicates consumers believe a monthly cost of between $11 and $16 per month is a fair price for an ad-free streaming service, with $12 being the optimal price. For ad-supported streaming services, consumers felt a monthly cost of between $8 and $14 was reasonable, with a $10 price point being the optimal cost.

Consumers seem to understand it costs money to make quality content worth viewing. Moreover, Disney's new pricing paradigms are well in line with prices consumers say they feel is fair.

If higher prices don't adversely impact the size of the subscriber base or future growth (and if production costs don't grow further), these new prices just might be enough to get Disney's streaming services over the profit hump. Assuming a 40% uptick in last quarter's streaming revenue of $5.1 billion, that would have instead meant a total top line of $7.1 billion.

That extra $2 billion is more than the $1 billion operating loss booked for the quarter in question by another $1 billion.

A much-needed reversal of fortune

It's just back-of-the-envelope math, so take it with a grain of salt. Disney's streaming business may fare worse, or better, and certainly there will be at least some fallout from the upcoming price increases.

There's a reason Disney shares rallied firmly following the release of its fiscal Q3 results showing growing streaming losses, however. That's the accompanying announcement of price increases that have a shot at making these streaming services viable. And following the stock's steep sell-off since early last year, that swing's a very welcome prospect.

James Brumley has positions in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

The Walt Disney Company Stock Quote
The Walt Disney Company
DIS
$121.57 (3.30%) $3.88
Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$249.30 (2.72%) $6.60
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Stock Quote
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
WBD
$13.68 (0.00%) $0.00

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

DisneyCastle
Why Disney Shares Popped This Week
 DISneyHalloweenOrange
Halloween Starts Tonight at Disney World
 Streaming Stocks - GettyImages-1188348879
Disney Takes the Lead in Streaming. Is It Time to Buy Disney Stock?
 family at theme parks
Why Walt Disney Stock Popped Earlier Today
 disney magic kingdom
Disney Stock Just Became a No-Brainer Buy

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
400%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/14/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Social Security Card Dice Gamble Chips Benefit Cut CPI Entitlement Getty
4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make
Social Security cards 4_GettyImages-154114379
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
Bull market 1
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
person listening to music and dancing
4 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services