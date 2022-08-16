Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why SkyWater Stock Is Soaring Today

By Chris Neiger - Aug 16, 2022 at 2:30PM

Key Points

  • SkyWater's non-GAAP loss per share widened year over year, but was better than Wall Street's consensus estimate.
  • The company's sales jumped 15% from the year-ago quarter.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Investors were pleased with the company's latest financial results.

What happened 

Shares of SkyWater Technology (SKYT 29.40%), a semiconductor manufacturing company, were skyrocketing today after the company reported top- and bottom-line second-quarter results that outpaced analysts' average estimates. 

The semiconductor stock was up by 32.2% as of 2:08 p.m. ET. 

So what 

SkyWater reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss per share of $0.32 in the second quarter, which was worse than the company's loss of $0.20 in the year-ago quarter but still ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate of a loss of $0.34 per share. 

A person smiling while sitting in front of multiple computer screens.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company's second-quarter revenue of $47.4 million was up 15% year over year and beat analysts' average estimate of $44.5 million for the quarter. 

Investors were clearly happy with the company's better-than-expected results and were also likely impressed with some of its highlights from the quarter.

SkyWater said it started a new partnership with the state of Indiana and Purdue University to build an advanced $1.8 billion semiconductor factory on Purdue's campus.

Additionally, the company said it had received a $15 million investment from the U.S. Department of Defense to fund an open source semiconductor design partnership the company has with Alphabet's Google. 

Now what

In addition to the strong results for the quarter, investors may have latched onto a recent positive note from Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar, who raised his price target for SkyWater's stock from $10 to $18 and kept an overweight rating on the stock following the company's release of its second-quarter results. 

Kumar said the company's latest results were "solid" and thinks that SkyWater could benefit from the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, which includes $52 billion in funding and tax credits for companies to produce semiconductors in the U.S. 

SkyWater didn't provide any forward guidance for the upcoming quarter. 

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Chris Neiger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

SkyWater Technology, Inc. Stock Quote
SkyWater Technology, Inc.
SKYT
$18.44 (29.40%) $4.19

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

A techinician assembles a circuit board.
Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Plummeting Today
 A chalkboard illustration of a rocket lifting off.
Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today
 stock chart down 3
Why SkyWater Technology Stock Got Destroyed Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
403%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/16/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

watch tv
Why FuboTV Stock Jumped Early Tuesday
three people walking on the beach and smiling
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023
Paper Certificate Shares Invest Stock Split Market Reverse Getty
Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Shopify, or Tesla?
Young gamer in a darkened room wearing a headset while playing video games on a computer
Why Sea Limited Stock Crashed Tuesday Morning

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services