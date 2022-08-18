Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The 2 Biggest Mistakes Investors Make in a Down Market

By Liz Brumer-Smith - Aug 18, 2022 at 8:17AM

Key Points

  • Volatile markets can lead investors to make big mistakes that hurt returns over time.
  • Instead of panic-selling, keep long-term investing in mind.
  • Use the down markets as a buying opportunity.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The best way to avoid common mistakes is to not make them at all.

Down markets aren't fun. Volatility, market swings, and notable losses in portfolio earnings can be hard for any investor to stomach. Turbulent times like we're seeing today can even lead some investors to make big mistakes that, more often than not, make your portfolio worse off in the future.

Learn how to avoid these two common mistakes and use the down market to your advantage instead.

1. Panic-selling

When you see a market falling, whether it's the stock market or the real estate market, it's easy to panic and want to sell. Fear over how much farther the prices could fall leads to more selling which creates more panic and then more selling. This vicious cycle is largely led by newer, inexperienced investors who are letting their emotions get the best of them and are forgetting the long-term outlook on investing.

Buying and holding for the long term allows your investments to recover from market volatility. Many of the stocks that are down 20% to as much as 70% today aren't down because of their performance; it's just concern from investors over what the future could hold.

The real estate market isn't immune to this, either. Talk of a housing market crash is flooding the news headlines, causing sellers to list their properties for fear that prices will fall. Some investors will certainly benefit from today's top-dollar pricing, but if you aren't in need of cash today, selling could be a big mistake for long-term wealth building.

Keep an eye on the stocks in your portfolio that are down, making sure their earnings continue to deliver as hoped and expected -- but try not to sell as the market is falling. This will lead to losses when simply riding it out could create much greater earnings over the long haul.

A person with their hand over their face in frustration.

Image source: Getty Images.

2. Sitting on the sidelines

It's easier to sit on the sidelines when the market is unstable, but idle money is lost money. Inflation is at decades-high levels, meaning money sitting in a bank account waiting for the market to bottom out is losing its value every day it's not growing. By investing now and holding for the long term, investors can benefit from the rebound in the markets and, hopefully, outpace inflation over the long haul on an annualized basis.

The latest market dip, which put the stock market back into bear territory, was short-lived. Just two weeks later, the market rebounded, nearing April 2022 levels. Those who waited to buy stocks, hoping the market would fall farther, missed a major value-buying opportunity. Down markets are excellent times to buy quality investments because of their discount.

Timing markets is next to impossible. Whether it's the real estate market or the stock market, no one truly knows when things will soar or plummet. Rather than sitting on standby, look for value buys and income opportunities that can withstand the ups and downs of market volatility. When you invest for income over appreciation, it's easier to stomach the down times, and you'll have the cash on hand to rely on when the going gets tough.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Related Articles

retiree reviewing finances
A Big Social Security Raise Is Nothing for Retirees to Get Excited About
 frustrated looking young woman looking at laptop computer angry upset disappointed
Penny Stocks May Be Cheap, But That Doesn't Mean They're a Good Value
 Older man serious laptop_GettyImages-1029344008
3 Obstacles to a Comfortable Retirement You Might Face
 senior woman mistake frustrated
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Have a Massive Downside for Some Seniors
 person sitting at a desk looking at a computer and smiling
3 Secrets to Making Money in the Stock Market With Next to No Effort

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
395%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/18/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Slot Machine in a Casino
Las Vegas Is no Longer a Casino Town
TSLA Model S
Tesla Stock Split: 5 Things to Know About the Upcoming Split
senior woman mistake frustrated
Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Have a Massive Downside for Some Seniors
mature woman on laptop thinking and looking out window
If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services