1 Fintech Stock I'm Watching Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more.
Learn More
Ally Financial(ALLY 0.97%) is somewhat of an under-the-radar bank stock, but it recently made news when Berkshire Hathaway(BRK.A 0.03%)(BRK.B 0.00%) took a 9.3% stake in the fintech company. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, discusses the reasons Warren Buffett and his team may have liked the stock, and why it is on the top of his watch list now.
*Stock prices used were the morning prices of August 18, 2022. The video was published on August 18, 2022.
Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.