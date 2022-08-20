Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

More Likely to 5x First: Lemonade vs. Upstart

By Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Aug 20, 2022 at 6:17AM

Key Points

  • Insurance disruptor Lemonade and lending technology company Upstart both have massive potential.
  • Both have enormous addressable markets and are doing things very differently than peers.
  • Which will start to skyrocket first?

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Both of these stocks have tremendous long-term potential, but which will take off first?

There are some high-potential growth stocks on the market, but only a few that have the potential to fundamentally change an entire industry. Two in that category are Lemonade (LMND -11.22%), which aims to change the way we buy and use insurance, and Upstart (UPST -8.58%), which wants to democratize access to credit.

Neither of these are low-risk investments, but both have massive market opportunities and the early results have been quite strong. Here's a rundown of the potential of both businesses, and the returns investors could see if they're successful.

Lemonade's potential to change the insurance industry

There are few industries more in need of disruption than insurance. The process for obtaining insurance is clunky at best, and the claims process can be an absolute nightmare. Lemonade aims to change the game by making insurance easy to buy, and by processing claims in seconds and with minimal hassle. It operates an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform that automates much of the process.

To date, much of Lemonade's success has come from lower-cost forms of insurance, specifically renters insurance, which makes up the bulk of the company's premiums. However, the company has found traction in homeowners and pet insurance in recent years and is in the process of a wide-scale launch of its highly anticipated Lemonade Car auto insurance product.

If Lemonade is successful, the potential here is huge. Even after closing on the recent acquisition of Metromile, Lemonade's total in-force premium is about $568 million. The company's net earned premium in the first half of 2022 was $58.6 million. For context, Progressive's (PGR -0.57%) net earned premiums for the same period were $24 billion. The auto insurance market in the United States alone is about $316 billion in size, and is expected to reach about $1.6 trillion worldwide by 2028 (Lemonade does business in international markets as well).

Upstart's algorithm could change the way loans are made

Most loans are approved or denied based on the applicant's FICO credit score, which has been the industry standard for assessing default risk for decades. And to be fair, the FICO model does a pretty good job for those in the upper credit tiers, but not so much for those in the mid-range.

Upstart is a fintech company that aims to incorporate far more data into its algorithm to do a better job of assessing risk. It partners with banks to make loans, and the idea is that by improving risk assessment, its partners can make more loans without increasing their risk of loss, and therefore make more money.

Upstart has had tremendous success in the personal loan industry, but is starting to expand into much larger markets -- specifically auto and small business lending, which combine for about $1.4 trillion in total annual loan volume in the U.S. If Upstart's methodology is proven to be effective in both good and bad economies, this could be a major disruptor.

Which will produce 5x returns first?

To be sure, both of these stocks have tremendous execution risk. If it were easy to create a better way to buy and sell insurance, it would have been done a long time ago. And the same can be said about disrupting the time-tested FICO credit scoring model. However, both have massive opportunities, and if they can execute on their respective visions, the payoff for investors could be huge.

In fact, Lemonade could 5x from here and still have a market cap that's less than 15% of Progressive's, and Upstart trades for about one-fifth of the valuation of FICO score owner Fair Isaac (FICO -1.53%), despite having far more potential upside if its model is successful.

It's also worth noting that both of these stocks have been beaten down in the recent market downturn. Upstart is about 91% below its 2021 high, while Lemonade is trading for more than 80% below its peak. So, both stocks could 5x from here and still not get back to the levels they already attained within the past year.

The bottom line is that both companies have the potential to produce 5x returns, or potentially much more, over time. But how quickly they get there will depend on several factors, and there's no telling which one will be the fastest to appreciate. Because of this, I own both in my own stock portfolio and can't wait to watch these exciting businesses evolve.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Lemonade, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade, Inc. and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac and Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Lemonade, Inc. Stock Quote
Lemonade, Inc.
LMND
$25.23 (-11.22%) $-3.19
The Progressive Corporation Stock Quote
The Progressive Corporation
PGR
$127.48 (-0.57%) $0.73
Fair Isaac Corporation Stock Quote
Fair Isaac Corporation
FICO
$489.79 (-1.53%) $-7.59
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Upstart Holdings, Inc.
UPST
$28.46 (-8.58%) $-2.67

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Grow with customers
3 Reasons Things Are Looking Up for Lemonade
 Lemonade 3
Lemonade Sees Brighter Days Ahead -- Time to Buy?
 A person staring at their laptop with excitement after buying an insurance policy online
1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy
 license identity
Why Shares of Lemonade Soared This Week
 mature person looks at phone with a serious expression
Why Lemonade Stock Popped on Tuesday

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
397%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired woman tracking trends stocks
It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule
retired couple looking at financial paperwork
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services