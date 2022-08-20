Rivian (RIVN -4.04%) is raising prices for the second time this year, and this time it's eliminating its entry-level trim. As a reservation holder, this may push me toward another vehicle.
Rivian Is Raising Prices Again
NASDAQ: RIVN
Rivian Automotive, Inc.
A $5,500 price increase could turn off some Rivian customers.
