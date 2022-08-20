Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

This Space Stock Is Testing the Market's Patience

By Justin Pope - Aug 20, 2022 at 5:05AM

Key Points

  • Virgin Galactic has seen multiple delays in getting commercial flights into the air.
  • Ongoing investments could mean more extensive losses.
  • It's hard to value a company that has no revenue or profits.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Virgin Galactic's failure to launch is costing the company.

Aspiring space tourism company Virgin Galactic (SPCE -4.82%) recently announced another setback in its attempts at taking private citizens to space. 

After pushing commercial flights from fourth-quarter 2022 to the first quarter of next year, the latest delay was another three-month move, with a new target date of second-quarter 2023. A three-month delay doesn't seem like a big deal, but here is why investors could start getting impatient.

What's the hold-up?

Management detailed in the company's Q2 earnings call that work on the company's Mothership, which carries the spacecraft to its release altitude before dropping it to come back to earth, has taken longer than anticipated. 

Understandably, setbacks happen, but the company's consistently missed its guided timeline, going as far back as its test flight process last year. 

Virgin Galactic generates virtually no revenue without commercial flights, just $3.4 million over the past year. Meanwhile, the company burned nearly $280 million in cash over that time.

The company took out a $425 million convertible loan earlier this year, which has buffered the business for the near future. It had $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of the second quarter.

Cash burn is about to pick up

Virgin Galactic might have trouble affording too many more delays in getting revenue-generating flights in the air. The company's Q2 2022 cash burn was $91 million, and management believes that will increase next quarter to $120 million.

Some upcoming investments will probably cause cash burn to worsen over future quarters. Virgin Galactic is building two new motherships in a partnership with Aurora Flight Services, which will bring next-generation carrier aircraft into service in 2025.

The company is also building a facility in Phoenix that it hopes to have completed by the end of this year. These investments are necessary to expand Virgin Galactic, but they also bring more spending: More people to pay for, more buildings and more air and spacecraft to build and maintain.

Virgin Galactic might need to issue new shares to raise money down the road. The existing $1.1 billion could go faster than expected if the company doesn't get revenue streams started to help offset these costs.

What is Virgin Galactic worth?

Investors can't value Virgin Galactic like a typical stock. There is no revenue or profits to base a valuation on. The company currently has a $1.75 billion market cap, which is essentially what Wall Street is paying for the story of space tourism.

The story is undoubtedly exciting; space has gone from a Hollywood dream to reality. However, investors could change how much they're willing to pay for Virgin Galactic's story if it becomes evident that delivering on that reality keeps drifting into the future.

Virgin Galactic has continued to progress on its plans, even if they take longer than expected. But investors should probably approach the stock as a very speculative investment until there is more meat on the bone to judge the company. Unfortunately, that point might still be a ways off.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Stock Quote
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.
SPCE
$6.32 (-4.82%) $0.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

GettyImages-597931174
3 Space Stocks You Can Buy on the Dip and Hold for Years
 Virgin Galactic spaceships in the hanger source SPCE
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Bounced Back in July
 Earth viewed from space
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Was Rocketing Higher on Tuesday
 VMS Eve and VSS Unity flying over water IS Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Hitches a Ride With Boeing -- to Space!
 Virgin Galactic spaceships in the hanger source SPCE
Why Virgin Galactic Shares Are Higher Today

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
397%
 
S&P 500 Returns
128%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/20/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

retired woman tracking trends stocks
It May Be Time to Rethink the 4% Retirement Rule
retired couple looking at financial paperwork
3 Social Security Changes Retirees Should Prepare for in 2023
Rolled Up Cash Money Invest Save Three Hundred Dollars Getty
Want $300 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio Can Make It Happen
person charging their electric vehicle with the sun setting in the background
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services