Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Could Omega Healthcare Investors Be in Trouble?

By Reuben Gregg Brewer - Aug 21, 2022 at 4:21AM

Key Points

  • Omega Healthcare Investors owns nursing homes, a property niche that was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The stock has sold off sharply relative to pre-COVID times, but has massively outperformed in 2022.
  • The business is improving, but there are still lingering problems to deal with.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

The quick answer is that Omega is in trouble and is capably muddling through it, but Wall Street may still have gotten ahead of itself here.

Omega Healthcare Investors' (OHI 0.18%) business has been facing major headwinds since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The stock is down materially from its 2020 highs, but has rallied nearly 13% so far in 2022 (with most of that advance coming in just the last three months). The broader real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is down 12% over that same span, putting Omega's relative outperformance at roughly 25%.

But Omega's troubles haven't suddenly gone away, so investors may need to rethink their view of the stock. Here's why.

Good company, tough niche

Even when times were better, owning nursing homes was a hard business to be in. These properties differ from other senior housing assets because third-party payment, notably Medicare and Medicaid, is the primary source of rental income. That puts a very political spin on revenues and can lead to changes in the business environment, potentially material ones, that are hard to predict.

Omega has managed to create substantial returns in the space over time partly because nursing-home assets tend to trade more cheaply than other senior housing properties, which tend to have more self-pay customers.

A person helping another person with a walker.

Image source: Getty Images.

Nothing here is meant to suggest that Omega is anything but well run. Still, the impact of the coronavirus was massive. People moved out of nursing homes (including those who passed away), fewer people moved in, and occupancy fell to levels that just weren't sustainable.

The REIT doesn't run its properties; it leases them so its tenants owe rent regardless of the market environment. And the government stepped in to provide assistance to nursing homes, given the need for the services provided. Thus Omega has been able to muddle through reasonably well, but it's still had to deal with troubled tenants.

As recently as June, Omega had to handle rent not being paid by yet another tenant. That's on top of many others, but it's notable because it shows that the problems in the industry are lingering. Working through nonpayment can involve things like selling assets, which shrinks the portfolio, and making rental concessions, which shrinks the top line. This has not been an easy period, and Omega's management is working very hard.

Some ugly numbers

Still, there's no way to candy-coat the problems. For example, Omega ended 2019 with occupancy of around 83.5%. In the second-quarter 2022 earnings release, which included March numbers, occupancy was reported at 75.1%. That's a huge decline in an industry with tightly regulated staffing requirements. Omega's lessees are facing a material cost crunch, and inflation is adding even more fuel to the fire.

Meanwhile, the REIT's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the second quarter came in at $0.76 per share, down from $0.85 in the prior year. Combined with the $0.67-per-share quarterly dividend, that gives an AFFO payout ratio of 88%.

That suggests there's some additional room for adversity, but here's the larger concern: Unadjusted FFO was $0.66 per share, leading to an FFO payout ratio of over 100%. That is not a good number, and it would normally scare off conservative investors. The underlying story is weak revenue, with trouble collecting rent from tenants dealing with increasing costs.

CEO Taylor Pickett didn't mince words, noting in the earnings release:

The second quarter saw sequential improvement in both Adjusted FFO and FAD [funds available for distribution], as some restructured operators returned to paying their contractual rent obligations. However, our financial results continue to be impacted by nonpayment of rent by a few operators and, with both facility occupancy and profitability still meaningfully below pre-pandemic levels, the risk of further operator issues remains.

And yet the stock has outperformed the broader REIT sector by a wide margin so far in 2022. Omega remains in a difficult period, but investors are clearly betting that the worst is over.

Perhaps that's true, but it remains to be seen in the REIT's results, with management clearly warning that it continues to face notable headwinds. The risk-reward balance here isn't nearly as attractive as it was when the yield, which is around 8% today, was closer to 10%.

No cut yet, but...

Omega has stood by its dividend payment, holding it steady through the pandemic, as it believes the industry headwinds will eventually abate. That's admirable.

But with the lingering list of lessees that have been forced to ask for help from Omega, most new investors should at least consider the possibility of a dividend cut. A 50% reduction would seem a conservative view for dividend investors looking to live off the income their shares generate. Such a reduction would cut the current yield from 8% to 4%. If you wouldn't be willing to own Omega Healthcare Investors with a 4% yield, you're probably taking on too much risk buying it after the recent strong stock run.

This nursing-home REIT, while well run, continues to face material troubles. And the stock rally so far in 2022 is pushing the risk-reward balance increasingly toward the risk side of the equation. Even aggressive investors should tread carefully here.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Stock Quote
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.
OHI
$33.34 (0.18%) $0.06

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

22_06_27 A person helping another person with a walker _GettyImages-489582797
This High-Yield, Passive Income Stock Is Worth the Dividend-Cut Risk
 22_01_17 A medical professional working with an older adult _GettyImages-1289420156
2 Real Estate Companies That Are Making the World a Better Place
 occupational therapy at senior care
Does Danger Lurk for This Nursing Home REIT's Dividends?
 20_08_12 Storm clouds in distance with lightning strike _GettyImages-637389132
3 Signs This Necessity Real Estate Business Will Start Its Rebound in 2022
 20_04_09 A person in medical scrubs helping another person using a walker _GettyImages-1140154151
This High-Yield Stock's Business Could be Under Pressure Until at Least 2023

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
387%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

digital-snowflake-circuit
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
A smiling courier delivering a box to a smiling customer
3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
A person making a financial calculation.
Forget the Nasdaq Bull Market. These 3 High-Yield Stocks Still Look Cheap.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services