Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

The No. 1 Mistake Homebuyers Make

By Justin Pope - Aug 21, 2022 at 8:18PM

Key Points

  • The average homeowner stays in their home for 13 years.
  • Meanwhile, you're paying the bank a lot of money during that time.
  • Stay put to maximize the financial benefits of owning a house.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Make homeownership a blessing, not a curse.

Homeownership is part of the American dream; it's the largest purchase most make in their lives, and it can be an excellent tool for building wealth.

Unfortunately, like any tool, homeownership can hurt you if misused. Here is the biggest mistake homeowners make and how to avoid it.

House with for sale sign outside.

Image source: Getty Images.

People move too frequently

Owning a house can be a financial perk; homes have historically risen in value over time, helping build wealth. Ownership is also emotionally rewarding for many; your home is yours, which means you can paint the walls or tear up the carpets as you see fit.

However, it can hurt your finances if you move too often. Real estate company Redfin says the average U.S. home sells every 13 years.

Life happens, and moving can be reasonable if you're relocating for a lucrative job, but people often move for other reasons. The National Association of Realtors conducted a survey that revealed the top three reasons people sell their homes:

  • Moving closer to friends or family
  • Needing a larger home
  • The neighborhood deteriorating

Moving isn't the end of the world; people always do it. But most don't realize how much it can cost you if you do it too often.

This plays into the bank's hands

A 30-year mortgage is the overwhelmingly popular method of payment for homes, which banks love. A mortgage has a payment structure of 360 monthly payments; you own the house outright after that last payment.

Most don't realize that banks front-load their profits on the loan, known as your mortgage's interest. The payments in your early mortgage years go primarily toward interest, with little money going toward the principal of the loan.

For example, the monthly payment on a 30-year mortgage for $200,000 at an interest rate of 5% would be $1,073.64. On that first payment, $833.33 is interest, and just $240.31 goes toward that $200,000 principal balance. The scale slowly tips every month, and the tables eventually turn; your monthly payments will be almost all principal and little interest by the end of your 30-year journey.

Remember how the average homeowner only stays for 13 years? After that amount of time, the monthly payment would still be $613.94 of interest versus $459.70 of principal. That means you've paid the bank more than you've paid for your home after over a decade.

People who move often spend a lot of their time filling the banks' pockets with interest payments and only get minimal home equity, hoping the market is hot enough to raise home values to make up for that. Staying put long enough to pay down your principal meaningfully is the secret to getting the most out of owning a home.

How to win the game

I'm not trying to tell you that you can never move; again, life happens. The best thing you can do is to try thinking about the long term before you buy a house. Do you want kids? Maybe you should factor that in before purchasing a bachelor pad. Of course, you can also pay extra toward your mortgage, putting money toward the principal once you've covered your monthly payment. 

There is nothing wrong with renting if you need mobility or are unsure about where you might want to live over the long term. With some planning and thought, homeownership can be a dream come true. Just make sure you're playing the game to your advantage, not the bank's.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short August 2022 $13 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Redfin Corporation Stock Quote
Redfin Corporation
RDFN
$10.05 (-11.61%) $-1.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Steadily rising stacks of coins.
The Best Real Estate Dividend Stock for a Lifetime of Passive Income
 People looking up at office buildings.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
 female solider and husband budget financial planning
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy In the Market Dip
 22_03_07 Two people walking through a revolving door _GettyImages-AA026422
Could Orion Office Be in Trouble?
 22_03_07 A person putting a 100 dollar bill into a piggy bank _GettyImages-1203959263
Could Investing in Realty Income Help Make You a Millionaire?

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
387%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/21/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
People looking up at office buildings.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
digital-snowflake-circuit
Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?
Bear Market Stocks Plunge Crash Invest Correction Getty
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services