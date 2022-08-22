Individual retirement accounts, or IRAs, come in two basic forms -- traditional and Roth. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the key benefits of Roth IRA investing and who should consider this type of retirement account.
Is a Roth IRA Right For You?
By Matthew Frankel, CFP® - Aug 22, 2022 at 1:52PM
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
What are the benefits of a Roth, and who should use one for retirement savings?
The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Related Articles
Tight Retirement Budget? Don't Retire in These 10 States With a High Cost of Living
Is This Really the Right Time to Invest in the Stock Market?
3 Things You Should Know About the Tesla Stock Split
401(k) Withdrawals May Sound Like Easy Money, but Consider This Instead
Social Security Is Due for a Huge Increase, but Will It Be Enough for You?
Premium Investing Services
Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.