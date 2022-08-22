Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article Join Over 1 Million Premium Members And Get More In-Depth Stock Guidance and Research

Why Netflix Stock Keeps Falling

By Rich Smith - Aug 22, 2022 at 10:50AM

Key Points

  • Netflix shares slipped 1.6% on Friday and are taking an even steeper dive on Monday.
  • A downgrade to sell from analysts at CFRA Research appears to be to blame.

Motley Fool Issues Rare “All In” Buy Alert

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

After a 40% run-up in share price, is it time to take profits and sell Netflix?

What happened

Continuing Friday's sell-off, shares of Netflix (NFLX -5.42%) stock sank 5.2% through 9:55 a.m. ET Monday after the stock suffered a downgrade at the hand of NYC-based equity research firm CFRA.

As StreetInsider.com reported this morning, CFRA cut its rating on Netflix from hold to sell with a $238 price target. After this morning's sell-off, share shares cost $229 and change.  

So what

Granted, a $238 price target on a stock that costs $9 less than $238 seems to suggest that CFRA should be recommending you buy Netflix rather than sell it. But as the analyst points out, a lot of the upside in Netflix has dissipated thanks to the stock's 40% run-up in price since the middle of July. Now the greater risk is that Netflix will start missing expectations and start to give back its gains from the past month.

What could go wrong? Well, consider that Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and another 1 million subscribers in Q2. Netflix is promising to win those 1 million back in Q3 -- but what if it doesn't? What if the trend of increasing subscriber losses continues rather than reverses in Q3? That obviously won't be good news for the stock.

Moreover, while it's true that Netflix is mooting a plan to create an ad-supported subscription tier, this isn't expected to kick in until sometime in 2023 -- and there's no guarantee it will prove a popular option if it does, or reverse the slide in membership. In any case, ad-supported subscribers won't be arriving for at least the next six months, and in CFRA's view, that means there's little reason to own Netflix stock until then.

Now what

And there are other things that could go wrong for Netflix.

Consider that while Netflix generated about $800 million in positive free cash flow in Q1, that number collapsed to just $13 million in Q2. While earnings as calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) still look strong -- $3 billion in the year's first half -- and the stock doesn't appear particularly expensive on a P/E basis (just 21 times trailing earnings), Netflix's crumbling free cash flow could erode reported earnings.

CFRA, for one, is "confident EBITDA and EPS will be lower in 2022 2H compared to 1H results," which could panic investors next quarter regardless of how the subscriber numbers look. Today, it seems investors aren't interested in waiting around to see if CFRA is right. They'll sell now and ask questions later.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Invest Smarter with The Motley Fool

Join Over 1 Million Premium Members Receiving…

  • New Stock Picks Each Month
  • Detailed Analysis of Companies
  • Model Portfolios
  • Live Streaming During Market Hours
  • And Much More
Get Started Now

Stocks Mentioned

Netflix, Inc. Stock Quote
Netflix, Inc.
NFLX
$228.09 (-5.42%) $-13.07

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

TV remote
2 Robinhood Stocks With Market-Beating Potential
 GettyImages-1158779001
Can Netflix Recapture Its Audience?
 a family watching television (2)
Have $2,500? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2022 and Beyond.
 081222-streaming-subscriptions
Streaming Stocks Are Slowing Down. Should You Really Buy Now?
 AG happy businesspeople
2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Motley Fool Returns

Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Stock Advisor Returns
387%
 
S&P 500 Returns
126%

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 08/22/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Join Stock Advisor

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett BRKA BRKB Berkshire Hathaway Motley Fool5
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks
A person standing in a dark server room looking down at a tablet device
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
People looking up at office buildings.
Forget Buying a Rental Property. Consider This Passive Income Investment Instead
Family with two children pizza at home
Here's What You Should Know About the 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Tesla Shareholders

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services